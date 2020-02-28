MONTPELIER — The House voted Friday to approve a bill that makes several amendments to Act 250.
The bill, H.926, passed 88-52, according to the Office of the Speaker of the House.
“Our state, and the challenges we face, have evolved in the fifty years since Act 250 was enacted,” said Speaker of the House, Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, in an email Friday. “It’s time to modernize this landmark law to reflect today’s needs.”
She said the bill makes it easier to develop in downtown and village centers while protecting forests. It also strengthens environmental protections.
Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-Middlebury, chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish, & Wildlife, which has been taking testimony and working on the bill since the legislature convened this year, said changes to Act 250 are needed.
“This bill proposes changes that integrate new awareness of climate change, ecosystem protection, and environmental justice,” she said in a release from the speaker’s office. “H.926 strikes a balance between increasing project review to protect important resources while releasing certain areas from Act 250 review where we want to encourage development and where jurisdiction no longer applies.”
Jon Groveman, policy and water program director at Vermont Natural Resources Council, whose organization worked with Republican Gov. Phil Scott to propose several changes, said Friday that VNRC supports the bill as passed, but didn’t get everything it wanted.
Groveman said VNRC and the Scott administration proposed to replace the District Environmental Commissions, of which there are currently nine, with a single board consisting of three permanent, professional members supplemented by two members from whatever region a project was taking place in.
Groveman said it was largely known last week that the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish & Wildlife had dropped that part of the bill. Friday’s vote made it official.
He said the bill will now go to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy. While he expects the Senate will pass some version of the bill, he said he doesn’t know what it will look like.
