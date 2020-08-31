WATERBURY — Those receiving federal aid for food will see their benefits increased for August and September, the state has announced.
The Department for Children and Families announced last week that those receiving 3SquaresVT benefits will be receiving more funds, provided they’re not receiving the maximum amount already. Houses receiving a zero dollar benefit likewise won’t see an increase.
According to DCF, a qualifying one-person household will receive $194, two people receive $355, three people get $509, four get $646 and five people get $768. Each household with members above five gets $146 per person.
The August benefit will be available on EBT cards Sept. 16, and for those using direct deposit or checks, they will see the funds on Sept. 19.
According to Leslie Wisdom, food and nutrition program director at DCF, 3SquaresVT benefits are available on the first of the month as usual. The extra funds, which brings households to the maximum amount, go out in the middle of the next month. So, those who received benefits at the start of August will receive the remainder mid-September. Wisdom said the state also applied for the benefit extension in September, so those who receive 3SquaresVT funds Tuesday will get the extended benefits in the middle of October.
According to DCF, households already receiving 3SquaresVT benefits will not need to do anything to receive the boost.
Wisdom said the normal amount of benefits for a household is calculated based on its size, income and expenses. Overall, the monthly average per household is currently $289. For households with children, the average is $532.
3SquaresVT is the local name for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). According to Wisdom, the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, passed to address the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed the United States Department of Agriculture to make adjustments to the rules around SNAP eligibility. One of those was allowing states to offer the maximum SNAP benefit to households. This can be done when the state has declared a state of emergency, along with a national public health emergency declaration by the federal Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Vermont has offered the maximum benefit since March. Wisdom said that to date, Vermont has issued $16 million in emergency SNAP benefits, about $3 million per month. She said the state has been approved by the USDA Food and Nutrition Services to extend these benefits again come October. Those benefits will be available on Oct. 15.
This is among several changes to the program that were announced at the start of the pandemic. According to Hunger Free Vermont, which does public outreach and education for the 3SquaresVT program, among the changes are a suspension of the work requirement. Those who are unemployed or who’ve lost hourly wages won’t need to meet the work or work training requirements that normally accompany the program. Re-certification deadlines were also extended.
Tom Donahue, chief executive officer for BROC Community Action, which runs a food shelf and administers a number of aid programs, said that since the pandemic began there’s been a 40% increase in the number of people seeking BROC’s help. He said he’s not sure what the increase has been in those seeking 3SquaresVT benefits, but most who come to the food shelf end up needing both. He said the amounts offered by the federal program often don’t cover a family’s food needs.
Donahue said more people sought the organization’s aid after the federal boost to unemployment benefits ran out.
How much more families are getting from 3SquaresVT depends on what they were receiving initially. Donahue said for some the increase is substantial, for others it’s relatively less, but for many, even a modest increase is greatly appreciated.
