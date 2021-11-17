Under a plea agreement, a local doctor, who had treated people for substance abuse, received a sentence that will allow him to avoid jail time and a criminal record, and may allow him to resume practicing.
An attorney prosecuting Dr. Mark E. Logan, 69, said Logan was also scheduled to repay $150,000 to Medicaid on Tuesday.
Before he was sentenced, Logan read a statement.
“This is to everybody. I'm equally sorry for this transgression. I want to apologize to the court, to the state, my family and my patients. I appreciate the opportunity to express these sentiments, and I can assure you, it will never happen again,” he said.
Attorney Kevin Henry, of the Burlington law firm Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer, who represented Logan, told the court that Logan would plead guilty to one charge Tuesday in the criminal case of uttering a false prescription.
When arraigned in July 2017, Logan was also charged with two felony counts of obtaining a regulated drug by fraud. As part of the plea agreement, those two charges and the Medicaid fraud charges were dismissed.
Logan and the state had reached an agreement that he would plead guilty to the one charge and his sentencing would be deferred for three months. Henry said the original agreement had been to defer the sentence for four months but there was a delay from September in executing the plea agreement so the state agreed to reduce the deferment.
If a defendant avoids any further legal trouble during the deferment period, the charge will be expunged from the defendant's record.
The cases against Logan were prosecuted through the office of Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan. Assistant Attorney General Steven Monde explained that in 2017, the state filed two different sets of information about Logan. One involved allegations of more than $580,000 in Medicaid fraud.
That case was filed in civil court. A resolution has been reached under which Logan would ultimately pay back $425,000 throughout a five-year period, to the state.
While agreeing to resolve the case and make payments, Logan continues to deny “any intentional violation of the Medicaid fraud guidelines.”
Logan's medical license is currently under suspension but one of his lawyers told Judge Nancy Waples that at the end of the five-year suspension period, which began in 2016, Logan is “contemplating re-applying to get his license back.”
Monde told the court that in the criminal case, Logan had agreed to plead guilty to an accusation that on May 3, 2016, Logan wrote a prescription for a blood pressure control medication. The prescription was written for an employee but the medication was used by Logan.
Monde told Waples the state “strongly believes this (deferred sentence) is an appropriate and proper resolution.”
“It's been, really, a very long road for all the parties in getting here,” he said.
Monde said he believed that if the fraud charges had been prosecuted as a criminal matter, the resolution would have been similar to what already happened with Logan likely to be prohibited from practicing in any federal health care program for five years..
“Truly here, I believe, the most important sentencing concern is rehabilitation. I don't think it's a secret that Dr. Logan has had his own struggles with drug addiction as he has treated many Vermonters going through similar problems. During the past years, he has sought and obtained treatment and had success,” he said.
Attorney Tristram Coffin, who also represented Logan, told the court that Logan had been regularly tested for drugs and alcohol for five years, since he was first charged, and passed all the tests.
Coffin said Logan had established a nonprofit to expand drug treatment options available to the state court systems and jurisdictions that don't have them, as well as expanding services where they're already available.
“He's still very dedicated to treating victims of substance abuse. Unfortunately, there was a period of time where he fell victim to that himself. He has done extraordinarily well to turn that around,” he said.
Henry added the two cases involving Logan had been “vigorously litigated” for a lengthy time. But he said while Logan has not admitted to liability for the fraud claims, he has reached an agreement to make restitution and accepted responsibility in the criminal case.
Waples agreed to impose the deferred sentence reached through the plea agreement.
The Board of Medical Practice issued a stipulation and consent order on May 1 that said Logan will have to establish he has been sober for two consecutive years if he requests his license be returned.
