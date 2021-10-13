Agreements have been filed in criminal and civil court to resolve charges against a local doctor, known for treating people for substance abuse, who was accused of obtaining drugs for his own use and defrauding Medicaid for more than $580,000.
Dr. Mark E. Logan voluntarily entered into a “cessation of practice” agreement on June 21, 2016. A Board of Medical Practice stipulation and consent order dated May 1 said that his medical license was suspended for five years starting from that same 2016 date.
The order describes the process by which Logan could request his license back, which includes proof that he has been sober for two consecutive years.
The cases against Logan were prosecuted through the office of Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan. Assistant Attorney General Steven Monde filed a notice of plea agreement in the Rutland criminal court on Oct. 1 asking for a change of plea hearing to resolve charges of prescription fraud and Medicaid fraud.
In July 2017, Logan was arraigned on two felony counts of obtaining a regulated drug by fraud and one felony count of uttering a false prescription. The prescription fraud charges involved allegations that Logan had diverted drugs for his own use.
Under the plea agreement, Logan would plead guilty to one felony count of uttering a false prescription. His sentencing would be deferred for four months and the remaining counts would be dismissed.
In a complaint filed with civil court on Sept. 24 by Monde, the state alleged three claims against Logan. The first said that he had submitted “thousands of claims” to Vermont Medicaid between July 2011 and December 2014 seeking reimbursement for counseling treatment that hadn’t been provided. The second said that between December 2015 and May 2016, Logan submitted more than 115 claims seeking reimbursement for office visits although Logan wasn’t there.
The third claim said Logan had breached his contract as a Medicaid provider by submitting the claims.
A consent order dated Sept. 27 said Logan had agreed to settle the matter by paying the state $425,000.
Another filing, also dated Sept. 27, noted that resolving the civil matter was a “component of a plea agreement between the parties resolving two criminal matters charging Medicaid fraud … and prescription fraud.” Accepting the resolution of the civil case was a prerequisite for completing the plea agreement in the criminal case.
In an emailed statement, attorney Kevin Henry, of the Burlington law firm Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer said Logan is “very much looking forward to putting this matter behind him after more than four years of litigation.”
Henry said Logan denies liability for the Medicaid fraud but agreed to a civil court resolution that included dismissal of the criminal charges. Logan is expected to plead guilty to a single count of uttering a false prescription for Telmisartan, a blood-pressure medication that is not regulated by federal drug laws.
“We are optimistic that the court will accept this plea agreement as a fair and just resolution of this matter,” Henry said.
If Logan has no further legal issues during the four month deferment period, his record will be expunged.
According to Henry, Logan is “likely to re-apply” to seek relief from the license suspension.
By email, Charity Clark, chief of staff at the Vermont Attorney General’s office, said no one there could comment on the Logan case until after Logan has changed his plea and been sentenced.
The change of plea hearing has not yet been scheduled.
In an affidavit, Trooper Thomas Mozzer, currently commander of the Shaftsbury barracks of the Vermont State Police, said he interviewed Logan in June 2016. He said Logan initially told him he “would never do that” when asked about prescribing drugs to others and then keeping them for himself.
But Mozzer then provided Logan with records of prescriptions coming from Logan’s office.
“After several moments reviewing those documents, Logan made an admission he’d relapsed with his addiction recovery and (the office manager’s) prescriptions for narcotics and Diazepam ‘are all a reflection of a relapse on my part.’ He advised, ‘I’m guilty of that. I’m guilty of manipulating them,’” Mozzer said in the affidavit.
At the time the charges were filed, Logan owned Green Mountain Family Medicine, which had offices providing primary care on Allen Street and psychiatric treatment on Stratton Road in Rutland. An office in White River Junction primarily served patients seeking treatment for addiction. The practice has since closed but used to provide medication-assisted treatment, including suboxone, for patients with substance-abuse disorders.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.