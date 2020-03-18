A notice to staff at Middlebury College sent on Wednesday said Porter Medical Center officials have identified a person in Addison County who has tested positive COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The notice said the patient was identified through Porter’s drive-thru service after being screened via telemedicine.
The patient is receiving care, following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, and self-isolating at home.
The notice called the results of identification of the COVID patient a “new moment, one that requires a new pattern of working together” for Middlebury College.
Any Middlebury students currently on campus who are either informed they may have been exposed or are concerned about the possiblity should call the Parton Center for Health and Wellness registered nurse triage Line at 443-3290 or the main business line at 443-5135.
Faculty and staff with similar concerns should call their personal healthcare provider.
The college also offers its students support services. The counseling staff at Parton Health Center can be reached at 443-5141 and the Scott Center for Spiritual and Religious Life can be reached at 443-5626.
