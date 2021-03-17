MONTPELIER — Advocates for the deaf and hard of hearing think this might be the year a bill requiring state-regulated insurance carriers to cover hearing aids will become law.
H.266 is currently in the hands of the House Committee on Health Care, said Ruby Baker, executive director of Community of Vermont Elders. It was sent there in February after being introduced by Rep. Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury.
Baker said this was the week that the House and Senate send each other the bills their respective committees have passed to be worked on further. H.266 didn’t get that far, but the session isn’t over, and this is the first year of a biennium, meaning the bill could be taken up again in the next Legislative session.
Also, H.266 could be added to another and passed this year, she said.
“This is not a new concept, this is not a new bill, but this year feels different,” she said. “There’s a lot of momentum.”
According to the bill’s current draft, it would require Medicaid, the State Employees Health Plan and large group-insurance plans to cover hearing aids starting in plan year 2022. Also, it requires the Agency of Human Services to seek federal approval for modifying the essential health benefit package for individuals and small group plans to cover hearing aids by plan year 2023.
Baker said it’s a more complicated issue than it sounds, which some believe is why it hasn’t happened yet.
“We’re not saying this isn’t going to cost anybody any money, I think everybody understands that everything costs money, but what we are saying is that this is worth it,” said Baker.
Hearing loss affects people of all ages, she said. With the elderly, having hearing aids has been shown to reduce falls, improve memory, slow the progress of dementia and curb social isolation, the latter of which has been linked to other issues such as depression and anxiety.
Laura Siegel, deaf independence program coordinator for the Vermont Center for Independent Living, said Tuesday that the cost of hearing aids can vary from $2,000 to $6,000.
“And a lot of people can’t afford it,” she said, adding that alternatives to hearing aids can likewise be difficult to come by.
She said the Hear! Hear! Hearing Aid Coalition advocates for this bill.
“Vermont is the only state in New England that doesn’t have hearing-aid coverage by private insurance,” she stated in an email.
Advocates say covering the cost of hearing aids wouldn’t unduly burden the health care system.
“For the medical system, it’s a drop in the bucket,” said Rebecca Chalmers, of the Hearing Loss Association of America — Vermont Chapter. “For individual families, that’s where it becomes really expensive.”
Wood, the former director of Developmental Disability Services and deputy commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, said it’s not uncommon for bills to be introduced in the first half of the biennium and to be taken up in the second half. She spoke to William Lippert, D-Hinesburg, chairman of the House Committee on Health Care, on Tuesday and was told the committee was in the process of doing more research on the bill.
