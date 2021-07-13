Vermont could end homelessness within its borders right now if it wanted to, said a mix of school children, legislators and people who’ve been homeless and will be again once pandemic safety nets come to a complete end.
Addie Lentzner, a high school student in Bennington, helped lead a panel discussion via Zoom on Tuesday during which speakers called upon Gov. Phil Scott to do three things: Renew the motel voucher program that kept people experiencing homelessness housed for 16 months, extend the moratorium on evictions and help landlords while doing so, and keep 3SquaresVT benefits at maximum levels.
Lentzner said she was moved to speak by remembering Thierry Heuga, of Bennington, who died in February 2020 at the age of 57 while sleeping under a bridge.
“He was homeless, and it was 4 degrees outside,” she said. “And he ended up dying that night.”
She said Heuga couldn’t get a ride to a shelter that evening.
“Terry had the warmest laugh that rose up from his belly, and he retained joy even when he faced life on the streets and sometimes missing meals,” she said. “He was incredibly human and reminded me that sometimes society neglects to see the humanity of people who are less fortunate than ourselves.”
She said that during the pandemic, the state saw the humanity of its people who were homeless.
“This program was not perfect, it had its flaws, but it kept people stably housed and temporarily ended homelessness in Vermont. And I believe this program could have led our state to end homelessness overall,” she said. “And the fact that we’re ending it so soon is perhaps a testament to the fact that maybe Vermont only cares about the homeless when the whole world is in a crisis.”
The program ended July 1, but some folks in the program were able to file for extensions if they had health issues.
Josh Lisenby said he’s been without a stable home for 10 years and it was through the hotel program that he was finally able to get some traction in his life by accessing medical care for his physical and mental needs.
Life in shelters makes it hard to find an apartment or a house, he said.
“You literally have to pick up everything you own every day and move every day twice a day,” he said. “It’s a really hard thing to do to consolidate everything you own into a few totes. I really challenge anyone to put everything you own into two totes, it’s very hard to do, and to bring it all with you in a couple of hours.”
This is when things go well at the shelter, he said. According to Lisenby, he was kicked out of a shelter in Middlebury for being disrespectful. He acknowledged that he may have been critical of some things, but never disrespected anyone. Still, he had to leave, and on a day when he was scheduled to receive a minor surgery for which he’d need shelter to recover from. It took a long time for him to get all of his property back, and to this day, he’s trying to get some of his mail.
In a hotel room, he’s had enough stability to start getting his life on a better course, but fears for others in his situation.
“Gov. Phil Scott was praised for his response to the pandemic but as the pandemic dies down, he only puts more Vermonter’s health at risk by ending the motel vouchers for homeless individuals, forcing them onto the streets … he has the ability to continue the motel vouchers and give people the foundation they need,” said Lisenby.
Brenda Siegel, former gubernatorial candidate and policy advocate, said she’s found herself and her young son without a stable home twice in the past because of unsafe housing conditions and an inadequately regulated rental market.
“We effectively interrupted homelessness during COVID, and now we have an opportunity to end it,” she said. “We have a moment right now, and it will pass, where we could choose to keep people safely and consistently housed until such time as they are able to transition to permanent housing.”
She said the programs have been likened to “Band-Aids” but just as Band-Aids stop bleeding and allow one to heal, these programs keep people off the streets and out of the downward spirals featuring crime and drug addiction.
Sen. Kesha Ram, D-Chittenden, House Rep, Taylor Small, D/P, Winooski; Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky, D/P, Essex; and Addison County State’s Attorney Dennis Wygmans also spoke, voicing similar sentiments about extending the pandemic-era programs.
