When it comes to available affordable housing, Vermont is doing better than the rest of the country, but that’s not saying a lot, according to the latest report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
“We’re better than average, but the average is pretty bad,” said Brian Pine, interim coordinator of the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition.
Every year, the National Low-Income Housing Coalition releases The Gap: A Shortage of Affordable Homes report, which was announced Thursday.
Pine said the report is useful for reminding state lawmakers about Vermont’s affordable housing needs.
The report refers to “extremely low income” households, which it defines as ones with incomes at or below the poverty level, or who are at 30% of their Area Median Income. On a national level, for every 100 extremely low-income household (ELI) there are 37 affordable and available rental homes. Of those, 70% are cost-burdened, meaning more than half their income is spent on rent and utilities.
Pine said utility expenses are often left out of housing cost considerations, which tend to only look at rent.
According to the report, no state in the Union has enough affordable and available rental homes for extremely low income households. Vermont has 18,813 of these households, with 9,200 housing options for them, meaning that for every 100 ELIs, there are 49 available and affordable homes.
In New England, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have 46 or more available rental homes per 100 ELIs. In New Hampshire, it’s 39 for every 100, in Connecticut it’s 42 per 100. Florida, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, California, and Oregon have less than 30 available and affordable rental homes per 100 ELIs.
“I think the challenge is always when you have economies or markets where land values are high, construction costs are high, prices are high, yet wages are still lagging, and that’s our story here,” said Pine. “When you compare our home prices to much hotter markets this is pretty affordable, but when you look at wages for people in this market the affordability disappears, so it’s all relative to what wage someone is making.”
Pine said the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition advocates for boosting the state’s rental assistance program, otherwise known as Section 8.
But the problem remains that there isn’t enough affordable rental housing to go around.
“Anecdotally, it’s gone from bad to worse,” said Kevin Loso, executive director of the Rutland Housing Authority, which administers the Section 8 program for that area.
“Our problem is, we just don’t have enough units out of the Rutland market for people to utilize their vouchers,” he said.
The Section 8 program is income-based and can pay 70% of a person’s rental housing cost, leaving them to come up with the difference. Loso said it’s an attractive program for landlords, as they’re guaranteed at least 70% of the rent per month. The trouble is, the program can’t simply put a voucher holder in any unit.
“The unit they are proposing to move into has to be safe and appropriate,” said Loso.
Normally, those in the Section 8 program have one or two months to propose a living place, but that’s had to be extended as it takes longer than that to find a suitable unit one can afford, said Loso.
Aggravating matters is the pandemic, which Loso said has seen people from more densely populated areas buying homes in rural ones, like Vermont. He said it’s been widely reported that higher-end homes are selling at a rapid pace, but lately that’s trickling down into lower-cost housing, the kind working people tend to rent.
Federal pandemic aid has helped, said Loso. The Rutland Housing Authority has been able to use those funds to create more transitional housing units, which offer folks a place to live and improve their incomes so they can move on to more long-term housing.
“Vermont is experiencing significant increases in real estate values, pricing too many Vermonters out of the market,” stated Gus Seelig, executive director of the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, in a release. “With the arrival of federal COVID relief funding in 2020, Vermont was able to address both the immediate need to keep those without homes safe and the underlying shortage of housing by adding 250 new affordable homes and improving 12 shelters with 250 beds.”
He added that kind of effort will have to continue through 2021.
“With additional federal recovery funds on the way, Vermont must capitalize on this opportunity to protect the health and safety of our most vulnerable households, helping them to secure affordable housing with support services,” stated Seelig.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
