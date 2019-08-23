A series of burglaries and break-ins around Rutland City continued Friday with a 3 a.m. attempted break-in at the Elks Club and a burglary at the Rutland Herald newspaper office at 77 Grove St.
“Don’t get complacent,” Rutland City Police Sgt. Jon Dickerson urged. “Lock your doors and double-check. ... Get to know your neighbors and look out for each other.”
At 3:40 a.m., Elks Secretary Tina Pollard said individuals tried to break into the lodge using a crowbar.
The attempted break-in was the second in the past two weeks.
“Last Wednesday, they broke into a bottle room and took all the empty bottles,” Pollard said. Friday morning, she said, “They attempted to break into the lodge; they were gone by the time the police got here.”
Though the outdoor surveillance footage showed a figure, the image didn’t show the person’s face and wasn’t clear enough to identify the person.
The alarm triggered by the attempt to open the door brought the police before doors could successfully be opened. Elks Treasurer Dick Walker, who lives across the street, was on-scene soon after.
“We’re taking extra steps now,” Pollard said. “We’re going to put in multiple cameras tied to a video, tied to a silent alarm.”
One block away, another burglary would occur at 77 Grove St.
Unlike the Elks building, 77 Grove St. has no alarm system nor active surveillance cameras, so when maintenance workers came in early in the morning, they found the glass doors on the outside entrances intact, but the glass entrance to the Rutland Herald had been smashed in, forming a hole large enough for an adult human being climb through.
Dickerson said the call came in at 6:48 a.m., but the intrusion had earlier, under cover of darkness. Further, he suspected the job could have been an inside one.
“With the Herald, somebody had to know,” Dickerson said. “You don’t just bust into the Herald unless you know something is there. That’s why I was wondering about past employees.”
The intruder smashed the front door of the public entrance to the Rutland Herald offices before going directly to a staff member’s office and smashing in a fist-sized hole in the bottom left-hand corner of the window near the door handle and entering the office.
Once inside, filing cabinets were opened and a small amount of cash was taken, but the empty bank envelopes were subsequently left in the scattered broken glass.
Appliances, electronics and items on desks and cubicles appeared to be untouched.
“It’s direct, but its careless also,” Dickerson said. “You can assume they were looking for money.”
Pollard, originally a criminal defense attorney from Detroit, Michigan, said she thought the problem was most-likely drug-related.
“Someone is desperate on the streets,” Pollard said. “It’s the same in a city with 1 million people and a city with 16,000. There are drug problems everywhere.”
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
