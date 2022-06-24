Mai “Lucy” Vang was nearly 13 years old the first time she saw snow.
“The ground was covered with snow, I literally thought I was in Heaven, that I was in the clouds,” she said.
Vang was born among the Hmong people in Laos. She came to Vermont in the early 1980s as a refugee along with her mother and father, sisters and brothers. Her father, Xou Vang, at 13, helped the American military by rescuing pilots who’d been shot down while bombing the Ho Chi Minh Trail during the Vietnam War. After his service, the family lived for several years in refugee camps in Thailand before emigrating to the United States.
The Vang family left an impression on the Rutland community where they first settled, said Sheila McIntyre, one of the people who helped them prepare for a life in the United States. She and scores of others who were affiliated with local churches — Immaculate Heart of Mary, Church of the Wildwood, Grace Congregational United Church of Christ and Roadside Chapel Assembly of God — worked to position the Vangs so they could get educations and jobs.
Last week, the women of the Vang family spent their vacation around Rutland County having fun and visiting as many people who’d helped them as they could. Their group included Ah-Xiong Vang, mother of Lucy, May Vang and Mary Nhu Vang, and granddaughters Grace, Emily, Hope, and Rebecca.
“We thought it was important for our girls to see where our roots came (from), because they hear lots of stories about happy memories from Rutland,” said May Vang.
Grace and Hope are the daughters of May, while Emily and Rebecca are Mary’s children.
“Honestly my mom hasn’t talked a lot about the sponsors,” said Hope. “It was always in pieces, but she always talked about the lake.”
The Vangs frequented Lake Bomoseen, where McIntyre has a house. They spent their vacation between there and Rutland. “I’m actually really happy we were able to come and visit and get to know more about how (the family) came over here.”
Rebecca Vang said she and her sisters always were aware their parents and grandparents came to the United States as refugees and had sponsors in Rutland, but they always heard the stories in bits and pieces.
“Hearing how they came here is very interesting,” she said. “I didn’t know much about the sponsors. I never asked much about her experience.”
Grace Vang said her elders’ experience clearly shaped her life.
“I think it’s really interesting to meet the people who sponsored my grandmother when she came to the U.S.” said Grace. “I think if that didn’t happen it would be a lot different right now. I think we’re so blessed to be in the U.S. right now.”
According to McIntyre, the Vangs lived in Rutland for about two years, going to school, working, learning English and how to live in a world vastly different from the one they’d left, before moving to Minnesota where they could be with other Hmong people.
Many in the Vang family kept in touch with their sponsors through the decades, McIntyre said. All have done well for themselves, going on to higher education and becoming dentists, social workers and entrepreneurs.
“By the time they left, there were at least 1,000 people whose lives had been touched by this family,” McIntyre said. “From drivers, to cooks, to babysitters, to medical people and people from all these different churches, and not just the sponsoring churches … church or no church, they were all involved.”
Lucy Vang credits her parents’ work ethic with her family’s success. Her father would regularly lecture them on the importance of getting an education and a job. He insisted that they work as soon as they were able and would drive them to their jobs if need be, despite working a late shift himself.
The second generation of Vangs were raised with traditional Hmong values, said May Vang. The latest generation has been raised with many of those same values, but more with an eye toward their own independence and self-reliance than their ability to serve someone else.
“My mom taught us to be very traditional girls,” said May. “She taught us how to be prepared when we got married, how we were supposed to take care of our husbands, take care of our kids, so that’s how she taught us. For me, I still teach cooking, cleaning, things like that, but it’s not an expectation for them to have that be solely for married life; it’s for them to be independent so when they’re away for college they can take care of themselves.”
In 2017, two Syrian families came to Rutland as refugees. In May, it was reported that during the next three years, 300 refugees from Afghanistan will be settled in the area.
