Vermont has already spent more than $20 million on its effort to reduced the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, resulting in a request for federal disaster funds, according to a Tuesday news release from the office of Gov. Phil Scott.
The state is asking for federal public assistance funds for costs incurred in the response to and recovery from the pandemic, as well as Individual Assistance, including Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling Assistance and Regular Services Program for all Vermont counties.
If granted, this disaster assistance provides a 75% reimbursement to state and local governments and some nonprofits for emergency protective measures, including actions taken to save lives and protect public health and safety.
In a letter to President Donald Trump, Scott stated the “COVID-19 disaster is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and the affected local governments.”
“Federal assistance is absolutely necessary to ensure the health and safety of all individuals in Vermont,” the letter said.
A request for a disaster declaration typically includes an assessment of physical damage to property in order to qualify for relief but under the pandemic, preliminary damage assessments are not required or recommended due to the dynamic nature of the crisis.
“Cases (of COVID) continue to increase each day and ongoing life-saving response activities are overwhelming state and local resources. Conducting assessments at this time would also jeopardize the health and safety of state and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) staff,” the release stated.
Vermont has already expended more than $20 million in response to the pandemic including the cost of personal protective equipment, or PPE, medical equipment and personnel, according to the Vermont Department of Finance and Management.
The final cost of the response is expected to be far greater.
Expenses that would be covered under this relief could include emergency operations center operations; emergency medical care; medical sheltering and supplies; provisions of food, water, ice, medicine and other essential needs; security and law enforcement for temporary facilities; and communications of general health and safety information to public.
Nonprofits that could be eligible for reimbursement include nursing homes, laboratories, rehab centers that provide medical care, hospitals and emergency care facilities, fire and rescue emergency services and education facilities.
The IA money would address the long term impacts on services provided to the most at-risk populations who are experiencing reduced operations or closure including libraries, adult daycare centers, skilled nursing programs, counseling and support groups.
This assistance will also be used to expand access to mental health services and supports to help those in need who are experiencing significant emotional and mental health distress .
Scott also requested authority and additional funding to activate additional personnel in the Vermont National Guard.
The request documents, submitted to FEMA on Monday, are available online at vem.vermont.gov/sites/demhs/files/Disaster%20Declaration%20Request.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.