In January, Rep. Robert “Bob” Helm will end his tenure in the Vermont Legislature after 32 years of service, entering a new chapter of his life: retirement.
Helm, who represents the towns of Castleton, Hubbardton, Fair Haven and West Haven in the Rutland-3 district in the House of Representatives and has served on the House Appropriations Committee for the past 20 years, said it’s simply his time to move on.
“It’s a relief to some degree; however, I’ll also miss some parts of it. That’s what I expected. There’s a lot of people that I really learned to like a lot, and I’ll miss them, but there’s a lot of (things) that I won’t miss,” Helm said.
A Republican, Helm is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was raised in Fair Haven. He first assumed office in 1991 after some prodding from friends and neighbors convinced him to take a shot at politics.
“I never thought of (running for the Legislature) in my life. I talked it over with my wife, and she said, ‘Well, you sure can gripe about it; I think you ought to try it,’” Helm said. “Before you know it, I was in, and away we went. I never had any thoughts of staying there any more than a couple of terms, three tops, but you get kind of suckered into it. Anyways, here I am, 32 years later.”
In his tenure with the Appropriations Committee, Helm has worked with a variety of state departments and agencies, including arts, transportation, military, and fish and wildlife. Prior to Appropriations, Helm served as the chair of the state Fish and Wildlife Department.
Rep. Charles “Butch” Shaw, R-Rutland-6, who has known Helm since he became a legislator in 2011, described his colleague as a “workaholic” and shared his deep admiration of Helm’s dedication to his constituents.
“There’s a lot of historical knowledge that is leaving the building (with Helm). He can go back those many years and remember legislation that was passed and not passed. Somebody could say something and he’d say, ‘Oh yeah, I can remember in 1994, we did this, this, this and this,’” Shaw said. “His nose was to the grindstone (and) he had great conviction for what he was doing. I consider him a very good legislator.”
For the past eight years, Shaw, Helm and Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, have roomed in the same house in Montpelier while lawmakers were in session. Helm and Shaw roomed together for four years before Collamore won his seat and joined them in Montpelier.
Collamore fondly recalled sitting in the State House with Helm throughout those years, laughing and chatting over their morning cups of coffee. He added that Helm’s “salt-of-the-Earth” demeanor makes him incredibly easy to get along with.
“His work ethic is strong. He’s always thinking about people back home, and how we can help them and make life better,” Collamore said. “I just wish him the absolute best. I’m sure he’ll continue to prosper and enjoy his time.”
Looking to in the future, Helm said his winter may be quiet, but once spring rolls around again, he’ll be outdoors planting, mowing, spending time with his family and not worrying about what’s going on in the State House.
“I grow and sell Christmas trees, so that’ll keep me busy until the turn of the year. I worry about the winter months — January, February and March. I’ve got to start reading more, I think. I’ll start following the Legislature and I’ll even call (legislators) now and then and make a real jerk out of myself on one issue or another,” Helm said with a chuckle. “They’ve got to know somebody’s watching them!”
(1) comment
Sir ,,,,Well Done shipmate . Thanks for your many years of loyal service to the state Vermont and your service to the nation in defense of Freedom 🇺🇸
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.