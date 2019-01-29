PITTSFORD — The three groups that oversee the Burditt Fund have reached an agreement on the rules around how its money is spent.
The Burditt Fund was established by the late Dan Burditt to benefit school children in Pittsford. Release of its funds, according to trust documents, required a unanimous vote of the Select Board and Pittsford School Board. Since Act 46 consolidation eliminated the Pittsford School Board and created the Otter Valley Unified Union School District board of directors, there was some confusion about who had to vote in order to release Burditt Fund money.
The Pittsford Trustees of Public Funds, which primarily looks after the Burditt Fund, sought clarification from the Rutland Probate Court during the summer. A Probate Court judge ruled that only Pittsford representatives to the Otter Valley Unified Union School District should vote. The district filed an appeal and the matter went to mediation.
“That happened on Jan. 8,” said Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock on Tuesday. “There was a 6-hour mediation, a lot of back and forth with help from a mediator, and finally a consensus settlement was reached.”
Haverstock said it was agreed that to release money from the Burditt Fund, it would still take a unanimous vote from the Select Board, plus a majority vote from members of the Otter Valley Unified Union School District board of directors, including all Pittsford representatives to that board.
“I think all feel it was a good compromise, one worth taking to avoid further conflict, further legal fees, further uncertainty,” Haverstock said.
According to minutes from the Jan. 16 Select Board meeting, the Select Board voted unanimously to ratify the agreement after an executive session. Minutes from the OVUUSD meeting held that same day show the board also voted unanimously to ratify the agreement.
Thomas Hooker, a Select Board member as well as a Trustee of Public Funds, said Tuesday the trustees have also voted to ratify the agreement.
Haverstock said the agreement is in place for five years, during which time either group can request it go back to Probate Court. The hope, he said, is that this arrangement will work and that won’t be necessary. Minutes from the OVUUSD meeting indicate that after five years, if none of the parties have issue with it, it will continue in perpetuity.
Haverstock said this issue came to a head when the Select Board sought to use money from the Burditt Fund to build a sidewalk near the Lothrop School along Route 7. He said Tuesday there’s no sidewalk to speak of there, and many feel it’s a serious safety issue. The state has awarded $100,000 in grant money to a project that would put a sidewalk there, Haverstock said. The town would have to match that money, which it would do between the Highway Fund, Village Fund and $50,000 from the Burditt Fund.
The Select Board during the summer voted unanimously to approve the project and expenditure of Burditt Funds money, however recently two members second guessed that decision. Another vote was held that failed to get enough support to overturn the decision.
The matter came up at the Jan. 16 OVUUSD meeting. According to the minutes, the school board’s Pittsford representatives at first felt the sidewalk project was a town issue, but they’ll review it again and bring it back before the full board.
