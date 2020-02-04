An agreement is in the works to take 15 years off of the minimum sentence off of the sentence of a local man convicted of the 1997 murder of an East Wallingford man.
Eric Marallo was convicted in December 2000 of second-degree murder for stabbing Dwayne Bernier, 45, to death with a Gurkha knife in order to rob Bernier.
According to court records, Bernier’s body was found on the floor of his East Wallingford tattoo shop, The Dragon’s Leyr, on Nov. 23, 1997.
Marallo is serving a sentence of 45 years to life but on Monday, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy and Burlington-based attorney, Paul Volk, who represents Marallo, told Judge David Fenster that an agreement had been reached under which Marallo’s sentence would be reduced from a mandatory minimum sentence of 45 years to 30 years.
Attorneys for the prosecution and defense agreed that Marallo had received ineffective counsel because his attorneys had not raised issues based on two U.S. Supreme Court cases, Apprendi v. New Jersey and Ring v. Arizona, two Sixth Amendment cases that prevent judges from taking certain actions, including enhancing criminal sentence, based on issues that were not decided by juries.
Marallo was charged with a felony count of second-degree murder in October 1998. The charge was amended in August 2000 to first-degree murder which increased the mandatory minimum Marallo faced from 20 years to 35 years.
After being found guilty by a jury, Marallo was sentenced on April 13, 2001, with the court considering two mitigating factors, that Marallo had no prior record and showed remorse, but four aggravating factors, that the plan to rob Bernier was preconceived, that Bernier was a particularly vulnerable victim, that the crime was particularly severe, brutal and cruel and that Marallo was “completely predatory.”
As a result, Marallo was sentenced to a minimum sentence of 45 and not 35 years.
The stipulated agreement for re-sentencing, filed on Jan. 21, could be reached by this month. Time is a factor because a Vermont Department of Corrections risk-reduction program that takes about six months to complete is next being offered in March and won’t be available again until June.
Neither Volk nor Marallo were in the courtroom on Monday but Volk phoned in to speak for his client.
He told Fenster that Marallo had been serving time in an out-of-state prison. Once a date was in place for Marallo’s re-sentencing, he said he expected Marallo to be returned to Vermont quickly.
After a six-month risk assessment program, with the assumption that Marallo completes it successfully,the “anticipation would be a likely conditional furlough under conditions that would be worked out or if we don’t have furlough then a recommendation for parole with conditions that would be worked out,” Volk said.
In December, Kennedy said she was prepared to reach an agreement with Marallo to settle the post-conviction relief suit he filed in Rutland civil court.
“If he had prevailed, I would have had to start over from scratch,” Kennedy said. “With a case that old, it’s not always easy to have the witnesses and evidence available.”
According to Kennedy, one of her predecessors, James Mongeon, had offered Marallo a deal with a 30-year minimum before the start of his 2000 trial.
Kennedy and Volk agreed on Monday they didn’t expect the re-sentencing to take very long. They said they didn’t expect the corrections department to need to update its pre-sentence report because of their familiarity with Marallo.
Marallo has been in prison since his arrest in 1998. If the agreement is executed, he could be eligible for release in 2028.
