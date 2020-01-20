Airbnb has released data on what the busiest weekends are for Vermont hosts. Perhaps not surprisingly, they coincide with holiday travel.
According to the company, Columbus Day weekend, (Indigenous Peoples' Day as it’s known in Vermont), President’s Day, and Valentine’s Day Weekend are when Vermont Airbnb hosts are receiving the most guests. The weekend of Dec. 27-29 saw 16,900 guests, Oct. 11-13 saw 15,500, Feb. 15-17 had 14,200 guests, Jan. 18-20 saw 11,800 guests, and Oct. 4-6 saw 11,400.
“This is the first year we’ve released the top-five weekends for travel for the state,” said Liz DeBold Fusco, a spokeswoman for Airbnb, in an interview Monday. “We released data last year looking back at 2018 at how many guest arrivals there were, and how much local hosts made, but this is the first year we’ve had any trend data.”
She said Vermont has a broader range of busy Airbnb weekends compared to its neighbors.
“There’s kind of two peak seasons for Vermont, you have ski season, obviously, which is a big one, then you also have the fall foliage season, and that’s also pretty big,” she said.
Airbnb hosts earned $15.1 million over the course of these five weekends in 2019, according to the company.
According to the company, over the course of 2019, Chittenden County saw the most Airbnb guests at 88,000, from which hosts made $12 million. Washington County saw 43,500, earning hosts in that county $6.3 million, while Rutland County saw the second highest number of guests at 70,700, earning hosts there $11.5 million. Grand Isle, at 400 Airbnb guests, had the fewest, leaving hosts there with $50,000 in earnings.
“What we’re seeing here is the top weekends for Airbnb guest arrivals are generally top travel weekends, and what that means we are supplementing the tourism market, not replacing it,” said DeBold Fusco.
She said the short-term rental and vacation rental industry has existed long before Airbnb. Many look to it to supplement their income, or get them through a tough economic spot. She said over half Airbnb hosts in Vermont are women, with seniors being one of the fastest growing host demographics.
