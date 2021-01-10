CLARENDON — No one was injured Sunday when an airplane landed without its landing gear being deployed.
Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said his department was dispatched to the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport at approximately 2:30 p.m. and found all occupants were out of the aircraft and unharmed.
Jakubowski said the airport was shut down while the aircraft was secured. There was no fire, or fuel leakage. Clarendon and Rutland City firefighters remained on scene while airport personnel removed the aircraft.
