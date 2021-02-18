Candidates for Rutland City Board of Alderman answered questions at a forum on Thursday.
The forum is scheduled to air on PEG-TV from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday on Comcast channel 1085, however PEG-TV will confirm that Friday through its social media portals.
The forum was moderated by Tom Donahue. Each candidate had a few minutes to answer three questions.
The final question was, “If elected on March 2, what would be your top priority issue or initiative for the City of Rutland?”
John Atwood said he wants to invest in Rutland’s people.
“I think as a city, our greatest resources are the people who are here,” he said. “We all talk about economic development and the need to increase our grand list, and I really think the way we do that is by continuing to invest in people who are here, whether that’s making sure we have good amenities that people can enjoy, recreation opportunities, or making sure our schools are well run and well funded, and making sure our small businesses are supported.”
He wants to foster more people connecting and forming relationships, which will lead to more business and culture.
Rick Battles said he’d tell taxpayers that he aims to keep taxes down while continuing city services, which are good now, but he’d support needed upgrades and maintenance.
He will push to be placed on the fire safety committee, and work to keep those services up. He wants to find common ground on the city’s budget, earn people’s trust, and “make sure the Board of Aldermen does things the right way and comes to a common ground on all the issues and keeps this city moving in the right direction.”
Chad Snyder-Deangelis said he wants the people of Rutland to know that there is help available to them if they need it.
“I remember when I moved here 11 years ago, and I had help,” he said. “I had a lot of help, and I’m appreciative of it for the better life I have as a result. I got to go back to school, I got to basically reboot everything and start over in a better place, because people care.”
He’s met many people in Rutland who are disenfranchised. The aging population is important, he said, but a harder look must be taken at younger people and their struggles. Helping them would lead to them staying here and putting more money and energy into the community. He said more affordable housing would help, as he knows many folks living with family or friends.
Michael Doenges said a long-term plan for the city is what’s needed.
“For me, I’ve said it a couple of times, but I’m really going to harp on this piece, I think a long-term vision, a long-term goal and a plan that aligns those things for Rutland is probably the most important,” he said.
A plan to guide future decisions would help everything come together. He said many good things happen in Rutland City when those working on them have a clear, defined goal, and the same thing could be done in government.
Innovation is what Thomas Franco would focus on, he said.
“I believe that we are in this critical moment where we are facing stiff competition, and if we’re going to market ourselves as this forward thinking, best place to live, work, and play, we have to be able to meet that competition where it is,” he said. “So for me, my initiative would be driving Rutland as a hub of innovation in a few different ways.”
For one, he’d like to see more data behind decisions. He also believes the city must look to expand broadband speed and access.
“The number one thing with me … the number one thing with me, is a positive attitude,” said William Gillam Jr. “That’s the first thing we’ve got to bring to the table right now. A lot of things have been happening, a lot of people don’t know they’ve been happening; the Vermont Youth Project, the Hunger Coalition, the towns are working together, the solid waste district is working together, all of those things are moving and we’re doing those things as a partnership.”
The city isn’t an island, he said, and needs to work more with surrounding towns. He said once there’s a good attitude in place, other things will fall into line.
“I’m running on a straightforward platform,” said Russell Glitman. “Growth through diversity.”
He said that by promoting all sorts of diversity, from faith to sexual orientation, to races and cultures, the city can attract new people and grow from those different thoughts and views.
“This will grow our grand list, this will change public discourse in the city, and will move Rutland on a transformative path of inclusion and equity, which will in turn attract even more new residents.”
He would support the creation of a diversity council, work on bringing refugees to the city, rekindle the Solar City initiative, boost healthcare access and education, and work on making Rutland City a gateway.
Kam Johnston said that as an alderman, he’d look to appoint an inspector general for the city to address some of the issues Glitman raised.
“(B)ecause we really need to test out that evidence. It’s a lay board of aldermen.”
He said the aldermen all have skills they bring to the table, with regard to the refugee issue, that’s something that should have been planned over the past few years.
“Before we commit to anything, I think it’s essential that we vet the evidence as to what we are able to do and what elements would come forward,” he said.
He was in favor of more professional oversight in city government as a whole.
“My vision for the city is to have an attractive city that works for everyone, that works for residences and businesses and visitors,” said Rebecca Mattis. “It means that we have optimal infrastructure that’s in good shape and is maintained, it means a focus on public safety, and included in that is pedestrian safety and traffic safety.”
Moreover, it means improving the city’s appearance, she said.
She agrees that data should be used more in decision making.
Devon Neary said he’s in favor of comprehensive, holistic planning.
“It’s so easy to get caught up in the minutia and just get tunnel vision and look at these problems in a vacuum when really things like accessibility touch all parts of life, and as a planner I’ve really learned transportation planning is really land use planning, it’s really health planning,” and what the city does in one area affects another.
He said city government can look to other diverse, successful groups like Project VISION, as an example.
David O’Brien agrees the city isn’t an island and decisions shouldn’t be made thinking it is.
He said one of the reasons he’s running is he came back to the area in 2002 and found the place optimistic, positive, and doing well.
“And I look at my city now, and I live in it, but mostly work elsewhere,” he said. “I make my living outside Rutland , and I don’t see those signs of success and prosperity, and I want to be careful and say I’m a cynical optimist. I've been around long enough to sort of be practical and realistic, but I’m absolutely optimistic about what our future can be.”
He wants to focus on economic development as an alderman.
Matthew Reveal said his main focus would be on recovering from the pandemic.
“I look at my wife’s business, for example, and in 2020 we were open five months out of the year. We have yet to open the doors in 2021, and I know that there’s a lot of businesses out there that are feeling those same strains. I really think we need to come up with a plan to get as much money federally and state-level as we can possibly get to help these guys out.
"The city and surrounding area has lost many businesses to the pandemic and while there’s been a great deal of aid to communities, a more concerted, planned effort should be made to capture those funds," he said.
Carrie Savage said it’s difficult to pick one issue to talk about. She said the people of Rutland have the will to do what needs to be done, as they’ve shown many times.
“The thing I’m most excited about is, getting in and seeing what the work is, seeing what’s working and what’s not working, identifying processes to go forward with helping small businesses, relocating families here and getting the message out that this is indeed, a wonderful place to live.”
She wants to work to improve rail traffic, getting passengers to come through Rutland between Montreal and Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.