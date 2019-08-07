The Board of Aldermen voted to allow for $75,000 in additional funds to be awarded to each of the bonds associated with two water projects passed in 2016 because Jeff Wennberg, commissioner of the city’s Department of Public Works, wants to kill two birds with one stone.
“We need more money because we’re under-budget,” Wennberg said. “We want to do the additional work, but we don’t have enough money in the budget to complete it.”
The $1.7 million south-end project to replace water mains is already underway, but the project originally voted on did not budget for carving a sewer pipe hole, and the DPW said it’s already saving money on their budget.
Over $90,000 is needed to complete the new storm sewer project on West Street, but first a hole needs to be drilled under the railroad tracks to make room for a storm sewer pipe.
So while an existing project is being completed, the new storm sewer will get a headstart.
Local legislative bodies have the authority to borrow up to $75,000 over what the voters have approved in additional funds to complete the project in question, so the aldermen’s decision brings the originally proposed totals to $1,375,000 and $1,775,000 respectively, Wennberg said.
The original bonds budgeted for the installation of a water equalization tank near Campbell Road, and replacing 5,940 feet of water distribution mains on Park and Crescent streets, East Street, Jackson and Engrem avenues and Spellman Terrace, according to the public meeting packet for the March 1, 2016, articles.
“The pipes selected are all over 120 years old and have exceeded their useful life,” the articles read. “Existing pipes are undersized (3, 4 & 6 inch diameter). Today’s code requires 8” minimum diameter to support fire flow (hydrants). Existing water mains are tuberculated further restricting flow capacity. The City has over 30 miles of water main between 100 and 157 years old.”
The southwest neighborhoods west of Otter Creek were particularly vulnerable to water shortages and issues made obvious during the Rutland Plywood Fire, and resulted in “do not drink” orders for that part of Rutland, which was the reason for an equalization tank.
“This (project) would connect it from the bridge all the way to the main on West Street,” Wennberg said.“We didn’t know if we would have enough money to do additional work. The projects are coming in $172,000 under-budget ... there’s that much more available to do additional work ... the additional work is $300,000 and change, so we need more money. ... $75K on one, $75K on the other, add that to $172K and you’re getting pretty close.”
The bonds are each for 20 years, so adding the funds wouldn’t make a noticeable difference over two decades in terms of payments or rates, Wennberg said.
“The contractor is getting ready to demobilize (within the next month or so), and so we would very much like to say, ‘Yeah, go ahead and do this before he packs up and leaves because there will be an additional cost associated with re-mobilizing,” Wennberg said. “With this we can easily complete the water main project. We would still need to find resources to complete the storm sewer. ... We wanted them done together by the same contractor. ... It’s way cheaper to do it altogether than to do it separately.”
Once the hole is drilled, Wennberg said running the pipe up the road and connecting it to West Street is a simple task that could be completed in weeks.
“The furniture store gets flooded all the time in the back where the railroads are,” Alderman William Gillam said. “(This is a place) to take care of all of that.”
