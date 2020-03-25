In keeping with Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne announced all Catholic churches, chapels and shrines throughout the state will be closed as of 5 p.m. today (Wednesday).
Coyne also directed all “non-essential” employees of the Catholic community, as defined by the governor’s order, to work remotely if possible.
Scott's order is part of Vermont's efforts to “flatten the curve” of the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
Catholics can still participate in devotions and worship remotely by tuning into a daily 12:05 p.m. Mass, Monday through Friday, and Sunday at 10 a.m., live rosary at 11:15 a.m., and many other spiritual engagement activities.
The weekly schedule of activities is listed at vermontcatholic.org/spiritualresources
