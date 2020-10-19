PITTSFIELD — Every member of the town’s select board is female, a rare setup in Vermont despite gains women have made in politics over recent decades.
How rare isn’t completely known. A report released in 2017 by Change The Story VT showed that 21% of select board seats in the state were held by women. Looking at six of the state’s 10 most populated towns, women accounted for only 40% of the seats.
The Change the Story VT report was supported by the Vermont Commission on Women, the Vermont Women’s Fund, and Vermont Works for Women.
The report paints a picture of overall progress with some unevenness and stagnation. For example, in 2017 almost 40% of those in the Legislature were women, while the makeup of the state Supreme Court was 60% female. Town and city clerks are 90% women, and women make up just over half of all school board members.
At the same time, only one of Vermont’s six statewide offices is held by a woman, and the state, along with Mississippi, has never sent a woman to Congress. Finally, Vermont may be second in the nation for women being in the General Assembly, but those numbers have only risen by 4% since 1993.
Ann Kuendig, chairwoman of the Pittsfield Select Board, said she encountered no real barriers to seeking public office, but running in the first place wasn’t something she had considered until it was suggested to her.
Kuendig was a broadcast journalist in Boston from 1984 to 2003, then took a job as spokesperson for the Massachusetts Senate under then-Senate President Robert “Bob” Travaglini.
“Prior to that, my view of politicians was they’re all corrupt and they’re only in it for themselves, and I really wasn’t sure what I was getting myself into, but (Travaglini) was a prime example of a dedicated public servant,” said Kuendig.
She came to Pittsfield in 2014, when she and her husband retired. Here, she met a neighbor who had worked for the Massachusetts House of Representatives who convinced her to run for a seat on the board. She did, unopposed, and this is now in the final year of her first term.
The board consists of Kuendig, Joyce Stevens, and Mona Colton. Colton was appointed to the board after Matt Corron, who had been serving as chair, resigned shortly after March. Stevens was elected in March after defeating Charles Piso, who had been the chairman prior to Corron.
Stevens, who runs the Swiss Farm Inn, Swiss Farm Market, and owns several rental units in town, has lived in Pittsfield for 22 years. She served on the local school board years ago but didn’t serve long, as her commitments to her then-young children came first.
“I think that most of us, just like me who had kids, do most of the running around with our children, and you just don’t have the time to do it even if you wanted to,” she said.
Board meetings often occur in the evenings, said Steven, which was when her role as a mother demanded the most from her.
“The board now, we’re all women whose kids are all adults at this point, and we can give time to it,” she said.
Child care is the main factor behind why women seek public office less frequently than men, according to Stevens.
Both Stevens and Kuendig said serving on a select board is a big demand for anyone. Kuendig said that as chairwoman she puts in between 10 and 20 hours per week outside of board meetings, which isn’t uncommon for those heavily involved. She notes that one of the first things the Vermont League of Cities and Towns notes in its board member training materials is the need for “a thick skin.”
Stevens would agree, saying the job comes with a great deal of criticism from the public.
“They don’t want to get yelled at; they don’t want to take on the responsibility, so it’s really difficult to get somebody on the board to take that position,” she said.
While in 2017, 21% of municipal board seats were held by women, the number was 8% in 1982, said Cary Brown, executive director, Vermont Commission on Women.
“Every time we’ve measured it, it’s gone up since then, so that’s encouraging,” she said. “That’s not the case with a lot of the things we measure.”
She said a fresh report about Vermont women’s roles in government is set to be released in early 2021. The numbers should be interesting given recent political trends.
“In 2018 there was this national surge in women running ...,” said Brown. “It was this nationwide phenomenon. We didn’t see that in Vermont at the level of the state Legislature.”
The number of women in the General Assembly didn’t change much from that, and actually went down a bit, according to Brown, though not by enough to be considered significant. Given that many, male and female alike, who go on to serve in the Legislature cut their political teeth on a town-level board, it’s possible women will soon see some gains in higher offices, though Brown acknowledges this is conjecture.
It’s hard to pin down any one reason for the gender disparity on select boards. Brown said some of it may have to do with how society still views women’s roles in child care and leadership. Women in government, she said, hasn’t yet been completely normalized.
“But in general the kinds of things that keep women from serving are conflicts with family responsibilities and things like being able to have child care so you can go to select board meetings at night on a regular basis,” said Brown.
