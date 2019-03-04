BRANDON — Firefighters were able to keep a stove fire from consuming a house on Briggs Lane Saturday morning. Brandon Fire Chief Roman Wdoviak said Monday that at 9 a.m. his department was dispatched to what was initially reported as a stove fire. It was upgraded to a structure fire when first responders saw smoke coming from the home’s second floor.
Wdoviak said the home was several hundred feet off Route 7. The fire near the stove was brought under control in short order, but it was thought to have spread inside the walls. Firefighters ripped open walls in several rooms and found charring inside the walls of a bathroom and two rooms on the second floor.
Wdoviak said the house was a balloon frame design, which leaves air pockets inside the walls. Two people lived in the home, along with two dogs and a cat. Wdoviak said the owners got the dogs out, while firefighters found the cat, alive and unharmed, hiding on the second floor. There were no injuries or deaths reported. Firefighters were clear of the call at 11 a.m.
Wdoviak said recent upgrades to the fire hydrant system that are part of the ongoing Segment 6 project made fighting the fire easier.
He reminded people not to drive over fire hoses. Someone on their way in to see a nearby veterinarian did this. No damage was done, but Wdoviak said driving over fire hoses is risky because it can damage the hose, or the hose can get tangled up in the vehicle’s wheels.
Brandon Police assisted with traffic control, keeping one lane of Route 7 open while the fire was dealt with. The Pittsford Fire Department was also summoned to help.
According to the Pittsford Fire Department’s Facebook page, the Briggs Lane incident came in the middle of a busy 3- hour period. According to the post, Pittsford Fire Department was sent to a two-car crash on Arch Street in Pittsford at 9 a.m. Friday. The department was having its quarterly business meeting nearby, leading to one of the department’s quicker response times. The department said firefighters arrived before the call was sent out over the radio. The crash itself was a challenging one, according to the department, given that one vehicle had stopped over an embankment and wasn’t stable. Pittsford First Response treated one of the victims, turning them over to Regional Ambulance, who took them to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Firefighters were clear at 10:40 p.m. only to be sent out to the Briggs Lane fire the next morning. The department sent two trucks to the fire and one to the Brandon Fire Department station, while the Proctor Fire Department covered Pittsford’s station.
Not long after the fire in Brandon, Pittsford Fire Department was then sent to a fire alarm activation at Lothrop Elementary School. Then, on Sunday at 5 p.m., Pittsford firefighters responded to an all-terrain vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 7 and Route 3. Not long after, the department was sent back to the Lothrop Elementary School for a second fire alarm activation.
keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com
