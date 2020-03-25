MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday that starting Thursday, Amtrak service will be suspended in Vermont.
Scott and other administration officials held a news conference to further explain Tuesday’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, which told all non-essential businesses to cease in-person operations until at least April 15.
“Today, I will also be announcing that, in coordination with Amtrak and partner states, Vermont will suspend all Amtrak service beginning tomorrow. More information will be coming out later today,” the governor said.
This actions are being taken to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
