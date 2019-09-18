For the first time in its three-year history, timekeepers will track participants in the Vermont Great 2.4.6.8K Run-Walk.
The event is set for Saturday and is happening in tandem with two other events, one that will see Center Street transformed, temporarily, into a park, while the other involves a bicycle course teaching kids about safety.
Traci Moore, director of Rutland Health Foundation, said Wednesday she’s coordinating the Vermont Great 2.4.6.8K. Funds raised will go to the palliative care program at the Foley Cancer Center, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. The goal is to raise $10,000.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Center Street with the race starting at 10:30 a.m. There’ll be a gathering at 12:30 p.m. People can register in advance at the hospital’s website, www.rrmc.org/, by clicking on the tab for the Vermont Great 2.4.6.8K Run Walk.
Moore said having the runners and walkers timed is part of an effort to make the event fun for as many people as possible. While there’s no award for the winners beyond bragging rights, many runners, Moore said, like to know their times.
She said between 250 and 350 people have participated each year. The event is aimed at all ages, skills and fitness levels, hence the choice in distances. The routes overlap. All of them begin and end on Center Street.
Andy Paluch, executive director of Come Alive Outside, said his group will hold the The Green Street Challenge, covering part of Center Street with 6,000 square feet of sod, turning it into a temporary park.
“There will be a lot of toys for kids to play with,” he said. Yoga and zumba instructors will also be there. Paluch said the goal is to show people the importance of being active and outside.
He said the Rutland Regional Planning Commission is also behind a bicycle safety event for kids, held near Wonderfeet Kid's Museum on Center Street. They’ll be setting up a course for kids to ride on and practice safe riding skills. The commission has partnered with Local Motion, a Burlington-based company specializing in bicycle safety education.
