MONTPELIER — Anglers beware, fresh snow cover can conceal dangerous ice conditions, according to Vt. Fish & Wildlife Department
“The recent arrival of new snow can hide areas of thin ice and prevent further freezing,” said Chief Game Warden, Col. Jason Batchelder, in a statement released by the department. “We are urging all outdoor enthusiasts — people going ice fishing, cross-country skiers, hikers and snowmobilers — to be cautious and prepared if they are going out on the ice. Ice thickness can vary considerably on different parts of a lake due to moving water from currents, rivers and springs.”
The department recommends the following safety measures for recreating on frozen bodies of water:
- Leaving your vehicle on the shore. Every year, according to the department, a vehicle falls through the ice.
- Tell someone where you’re going and when you plan on coming back.
- Wear a life preserver, and don’t go out alone.
- Carry a set of hand spikes to help pull yourself out if you fall in. These can be made at home from large nails, or bought from stores that sell outdoor equipment.
- Use an “ice spud” or a chisel to check the thickness of the ice as you go. Check the ice in several places, as thickness can vary.
- Be careful walking on ice where there’s running water below. This can be near river mouths, islands, bridges, and springs.
- If the ice is melted away from the shore, avoid going onto it.
- Have a fully charged cell phone with you.
- Carry a safety line to throw to someone if they fall in.
- If you use a heated fishing shanty, make sure it’s ventilated to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
