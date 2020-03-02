MONTPELIER — Anglers, get ready to remove your ice fishing shanties.
The Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding anglers that state law requires them to get their ice fishing shanties off the lake ice before it weakens. Shanties must be removed before the ice becomes weak and unsafe or before the last Sunday in March, whichever comes first. The fine for leaving a shanty out too long can be as high as $1,000, and they’re not allowed to be left at fishing access areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.