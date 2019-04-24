PITTSFORD — The Rutland County Humane Society will celebrate 60 years of finding cats, dogs and other critters new homes this Saturday.
Beth Saradarian, executive director of the Rutland County Humane Society, said the celebration will run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and be held at the shelter, 765 Stevens Road. Live music will be provided by Rick Redington, and food will consist of hamburgers, veggie burgers, and hot dogs. Lawn games, tours and bandanas for “alumni” dogs will be available. Saradarian said the group would also like some help gathering names for future puppies and kittens.
Saradarian has been at the shelter for 15 years and was recently named its executive director. She said the organization got its start in the 1950s when Ellen Hollrock and Olive Smith decided to help the numerous stray animals they’d noticed in the area. They got a group together and housed animals in a barn owned by Ed Wheeler. Rutland County Humane Society was incorporated April 29, 1959, Saradarian said. The shelter was built on Stevens Farm land in October 1966. It cost $45,000 to build and was officially dedicated and opened Oct. 1, 1967. A stable was added in 1975, and renovations last occurred in 1998.
Saradarian said Saturday’s celebration is meant to be a causal, fun way to thank everyone who’s supported the Rutland County Humane Society over the years. It employs 12 people, some full-time, and has a roster of about 120 volunteers who do everything from office work to walking dogs.
“We could not do what we do without them,” Saradarian said.
Larry Walter is one such volunteer. He said in a phone interview Wednesday that he started helping out around the shelter by walking dogs in 2014. The shelter has since learned he has a knack for light carpentry and repair work, so now he’s in charge of hanging things. He said he began volunteering more after he retired.
Saradarian said the shelter sees between 1,300 and 1,400 animals, mostly dogs and cats, each year. The animals are adopted fairly quickly, she said, and the shelter has been doing more “transports” these days than ever before, that’s taking in dogs from crowded shelters in Southern states to be adopted here. The shelter has also been doing more with technology, especially social media, spreading the word about animals that need homes and other pet-related topics.
She said public education about spaying and neutering pets has had an effect. In the time she’s been at the shelter, cat populations have dipped.
As far as the group’s future goes, Saradarian said she thinks more will be done, statewide, to improve communication and cooperation with other shelters. She said her group already enjoys good relations with its counterparts and wants to build on that.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.