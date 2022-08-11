Rep. Anne Donahue, who has been prominently pro-life for decades, said she accepts the perception that she speaks for that position but said there is more nuance to the message she is trying to bring to voters.
Donahue, R-Northfield, believes that Vermonters who are being asked to support the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, also known as “Proposal 5” or “Prop 5,” don’t understand what changes it would make.
Donahue is acting as a liaison for Vermonters for Good Government, an organization Executive Director Matthew Strong described as not exclusively pro-life but which has taken the lead in opposing Prop 5, also known as Article 22.
Donahue said she doesn’t believe the advocacy group is trying to “convert people, so to speak, to the pro-life perspective.”
“It’s more focused on saying, people have a right, under good government, they have a right to understand what it is they’re voting for. We really believe that most pro-choice perspectives, if they understood the full scope of what’s being proposed, Article 22 would not be consistent with their perspective. Not for everyone but for a large percentage of people who identify as pro-choice,” she said.
Donahue said she believes that Article 22 goes “way, way beyond” protecting the rights that could be threatened by the Vermont Supreme Court decision known as Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women Health Organization, which removed the federal Constitutional protections that guaranteed access to reproductive health care, including abortion.
“I should say, if the vote ended up being in favor of the amendment, and I felt that people understood what they were voting for, my reaction would be — well, obviously, I may be disappointed, but I can live with that. People made a decision. That’s the choice of Vermonters. My real disappointment would be the feeling that the reason it passed was for lack of understanding of the many consequences, one of them is late-term abortion there are a number of others,” she said.
While Donahue said she doesn’t think the attention and interest for her input is up to full-speed yet, she’s expecting more in September and October and as the vote on the amendment, which will be in November, approaches.
She has done some interviews with national media and for local radio, and she has done some presentations.
On Wednesday, Donahue spoke to the Herald by phone while on vacation, but she said that when she’s back from her time away, she expects the pace will pick up.
Donahue has been part of the pro-life movement since 1973, after the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, when she participated in some of the “March for Life” events in Washington, D.C., during her first year in college.
“I would say some of my perspectives have become more nuanced but it doesn’t change a fundamental pro-life perspective,” she said.
Donahue said her own opposition to abortion is based on a human rights perspective.
“I do believe that there’s a continuum of life that does begin at conception. We can pick a lot of things. We can pick three-months gestation, first trimester. We can pick 2 years old. We can pick old age. … I look at it as a continuum. Certainly, a three-month gestation fetus, early fetus stage, is not remotely as developed as a 3-year-old or as a 35-year-old. There’s a continuum of development, but it doesn’t mean, for me, that it is not human life,” she said.
Donahue said for the constituents who have followed her career, her stance on abortion will not come as a surprise because she has included her position in her newsletter, and she has voted her pro-life position in the past.
But she said her local paper ran an article about her work with Vermonters for Good Government and she got only one direct response. She said a voter told her she had lost the voter’s support.
“I answered, ‘I’m totally OK with it. I understand it. I appreciate you telling me.’ And I think I said, ‘Please be aware that my focus is on elective third-term abortion in terms of my advocacy.’ But I think there will likely be more of that. It is what it is when you take a very clear position on something that many, not all, but many, consider very important to them. You’re going to get that response. I’ve also gotten emails saying, ‘Thank you so much for being a leader on this,’” she said.
Donahue, the editor of Counterpoint, the quarterly publication of Vermont Psychiatric Survivors, said she is currently pursuing her 11th term in the Vermont House of Representative.
She said she sought elected office initially because of her strong interest in mental health issues, and other health care issues, because of her own background in responding to challenges from serious mental illness.
While Donahue said her positions are not always consistent with what some would expect from a person who has served as a Republican elected official, including on health care reform, she said she thinks her constituents are “very clear and understand where I’m coming from” on the issue of abortion.
She added that she’s used to people connecting her primarily with a single issue because of the focus she’s had on mental health advocacy over the years.
Asked what it’s like to take on what might be an unpopular decision in a state widely considered to be very liberal, Donahue said she thought she might feel differently if she was approaching the position by saying, “I am pro-life. I am against abortion. You need to vote ‘no.’”
“I’m identifying myself as, ‘You need to understand what it is you’re voting on and then the choice is yours. I’m not trying to convince you of what your choice should be, I’m trying to take the position that it’s really important for you to be informed, and I don’t think the proponents are giving you the whole story.’ Yes, I personally take on the label ‘pro-life,’ although my views tend to be nuanced beyond some of the brief headline comments but, yes, I identify as pro-life, but that’s not the message I’m trying to bring,” she said.
Donahue said she’s gotten used to the perception because she’s been pro-life all her life. While she acknowledges it’s different to take that position as a public figure, she said she isn’t aware of ever losing a friend or personal relationship because of her views.
“To me, it doesn’t feel like it’s some change or some challenge. I guess part of that is just who I am in terms of, I’ve always said what I thought was the right thing to say on any given issue regardless of how people might feel about it,” she said.
