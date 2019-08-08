MONTPELIER — Those behind the annual Rabies Bait-Drop program are trying something a little different this year.
For the past 23 years, bait packs containing a rabies vaccine have been dropped along the northern part of the state, from as far south as Montpelier, to the Canadian border, said Owen Montgomery, rabies biologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, in a Thursday interview. This year, Orange County is being left out along with a strip about 20 miles from the Canada border.
Montgomery said the bait-drop program began with the intent of keeping rabies from crossing into Canada. By not dropping bait within 20 miles of it, officials hope to see if the disease has been pushed out of that area. If it has, there may come a point where the southern boundary is expanded, but that isn’t happening yet.
The bait packs — 450,000 of them, each about the size of a quarter — will be dropped, starting Sunday, from an airplane over 100 towns in nine counties, according to the Vermont Department of Health, which is among the agencies that partner on the program, including Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
Montgomery said pilots can control when bait is being dropped in order to avoid people’s houses. In more densely populated areas, the baits are distributed by hand. He said the packs have his office phone number on them and while a few people find them and call every year, most are in favor of the program once they learn what it’s about.
The program, which takes place in Maine and New York as well, appears to be working as designed, said Montgomery. Few, if any, rabies cases are reported where bait is dropped.
The bait packs aren’t poisonous, nor can they transmit rabies to humans or animals, said Natalie Kwit, public health veterinarian for the Department of Health, in a statement.
“The rabies bait packs are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife,” said Kwit, “but it’s important to leave the packs undisturbed so that they can be eaten by wild animals.”
If someone finds a bait pack and has to move it for some reason, the state recommends using gloves or a plastic bag, in case the bait’s blister pack is damaged. If a child or pet brings one home, call the number on the pack, or call the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES (1-800-472-2437).
Kim Royer, furbearer biologist for the Fish & Wildlife Department, said in an interview Thursday that to date in 2019 there have been eight animals in Vermont that tested positive for rabies. Many of the cases are in the southern part of the state. In 2018, there were a total of 22 cases. She said reports come in “pulses,” as the disease spreads more when animal populations are denser.
During the past 14 years, there have been 3,090 rabies cases in Vermont. Of 1,466 skunks tested during that period, 250 were rabid. Bats accounted for 60 cases of rabies, out of 1,229 tested. The disease afflicts other mammals as well, such as dogs, cats, foxes and squirrels, but there have been a handful of cases in which horses and cows contracted the disease.
