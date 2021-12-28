People do better, materially and psychologically, when they have more money. The economy does better as well, according to the Public Assets Institute.
This was one of the three big conclusions reached by the State of Working Vermont 2021 report, which the Public Assets Institute releases annually. The other two were that the pandemic hit women and the BIPOC community the hardest, and when the government wishes to step in and help meet people’s needs it is fully capable of doing so.
It might sound obvious to many, that people having more money makes them better off, and the money they spend goes into the local economy to be taxed and fuel other people’s incomes, but according to Public Assets Institute President Paul Cillo, it doesn’t appear as though many see it that way.
“When we had the discussion about minimum wage, we didn’t act like this is obvious,” Cillo said Tuesday as the report became public. “We say people can’t afford it, we have all the reasons why, but the fact is, people do better and the state does better when people have enough money, and that’s not what was guiding the discussion … so that’s why stating the obvious is important, because it’s not obvious.”
The report can be found at publicassets.org, the Public Assets Institute’s website. The organization is a statewide nonprofit that bills itself as nonpartisan with the mission of promoting “sound state budget, tax and economic policies that benefit all Vermonters.”
Cillo said this edition of the State of Working Vermont report is different from previous entries largely because of the pandemic. For one, it doesn’t just look at the previous year, but a nearly two-year period using different data sets.
“Normally, what we have done is we use mostly American Community Service census data to develop some indicators and then we report on them, not necessarily the same ones every year, but we have the same type of indicators,” he said. “Because of COVID, during 2020 the census didn’t do in-person interviews, which is what that was based on, so we didn’t have a lot of the data so we started thinking, what could we do.”
The report is a chronological reflection of the entire pandemic so far, from the initial outbreaks, to the calls for masking, social distancing, regular handwashing, to the closing of businesses and public venues, federal aid, vaccine rollout, and now the omicron strain.
“This is very different,” he said. “We normally don’t do a chronological presentation. And in the past we’ve focused on the previous year … It’s rare both that we’re doing it in this way and also that we’re looking at 2021 as well because we’re looking at different data sources.”
The report doesn’t have any big surprises, he said, but from this perspective, certain things about the pandemic come to light.
“I was surprised to see the economic impact of the federal stimulus on Vermont,” said Cillo. “When you look at the numbers of where state revenues were in 2020, the three-year projections for state revenues it was a huge drop they were projecting. And then you had this stimulus money coming to Vermont, and now they’re projecting this hundreds of millions of dollars in additional revenue, and I don’t mean federal revenue, I mean from the income tax and sales tax and all the taxes because of the stimulus money.”
According to the report, on March 13, 2020, President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency, with Vermont Gov. Phil Scott doing the same for the state not long after. Scott’s executive order halted visits to nursing homes, prohibited nonessential travel, prepared state agencies to work remotely, and shuttered schools. The closings of businesses and nonprofit agencies affected all Vermonters, including 100,000 children. More than 80,000 Vermonters were out of work.
The federal CARES Act expanded unemployment benefits to those not normally covered by it, extending eligibility by 13 weeks, adding $600 per week to the benefits through the end of July 2020 and sending $1,200 checks to qualifying individual adults and $500 per child.
“The CARES Act also includes significant funding for public services including health care. And the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides forgivable loans to businesses, designed to keep workers on payroll even if those businesses need to close temporarily,” reads the report. The CARES Act also included a housing eviction moratorium, among other things.
More women than men lost their jobs, as they tended to occupy most of the roles impacted by the emergency order.
“In the first six months of the pandemic, BIPOC Vermonters endured more than their share of COVID cases. Similar national trends suggest they are more likely to be essential workers, live in more densely populated areas or crowded housing, and have more limited access to health care,” reads the report.
“BIPOC people and women tend to get hit hardest during a crisis, and that becomes clear when you look at the data,” said Cillo. “And again that’s something that policy makers can change, those are structural issues, and we can change the structure.”
There seems to be a shift in people’s thinking regarding economics and people’s needs, said Cillo, a shift that appears to have reached the Legislature. He said he’s learned not to try to predict what the government will do in a given session, but was hopeful some long-standing issues will be addressed that affect working Vermonters
Last week, Becca Balint, D-Windsor, president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate, and Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, said workforce development, housing, and childcare were among their top priorities going into the 2022 session. Their plan, broadly, is to use federal coronavirus relief money to set Vermont up to not only recover from the pandemic, but to address long standing issues impacting working people.
They tried
