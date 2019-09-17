MONTPELIER — Hunters who applied for an antlerless deer permit for this year’s muzzleloader season can now see if they were awarded one by checking the Fish and Wildlife Department’s web page.
The deadline to apply was Aug. 14, according to the department.
“Hunters can go to our website to find out if they are recipients of a muzzleloader season antlerless permit,” said Louis Porter, commissioner of the Fish and Wildlife Department, in a release. “Knowing early if they’ve won, will help them plan their hunting this fall. They can follow a link on our home page to go to the listing of permit winners.”
The website is at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Permits were chosen by lottery. Winners were listed in two categories, regular winners and landowners. The latter isn’t allowed to post their land if they applied for a permit.
Those who won a permit will have to re-print their hunting license.
The state authorized 23,000 antlerless permits for the December muzzleloader season, to be used in 18 of the state’s 21 “Wildlife Management Units” (WMU). It’s estimated this will lead to 3,541 antlerless deer taken.
“The winter of 2019 was severe in central and northeastern Vermont, and in response the permit allocation is 51% less than 2018 in those areas,” said Nick Fortin, deer project leader with the Fish and Wildlife Department, in a release. “Elsewhere, the permit allocation is similar to 2018 as little change is expected in the deer population in those areas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.