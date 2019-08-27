The passage of Act 173 in 2018 aims to change the funding mechanism for Vermont’s special education programs from a reimbursement-based system to block grant funding by 2025, and a new set of guidelines released to superintendents on Monday says the agency will provide assistance wherever needed.
Essentially, a formula will be used to calculate how much funding is needed for school districts going forward instead of districts budgeting for the items and receive reimbursement from the state.
State officials expect that those who spend under the state average costs will go up, and those who spend more than the state average will see costs go down.
Starting July of this year, if a student’s special education costs are at least $60,000, the state reimburses 95% of the costs, which means the student’s education costs have to be $10,000 more than in years past, according to Ted Fisher, director of communications and legislative affairs for the Agency of Education. If costs do not meet that $60,000 threshold, the state will reimburse 60%.
“We’re not seeing any effects yet, (as) it’s still in the earlier stages of implementation,” Fisher said.
Shifting to the new system was a move based on a report compiled by the University of Vermont that revealed the state has an average of three times as many emotionally-disturbed special education students as its neighboring states do — the highest national average.
Since 2013, the number of students identified as needing an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) shot up 75%, and as more students are identified as needing special education, a new system was also needed.
“On average, the amount spent by Vermont’s supervisory unions and school districts per special education student is $21,840,” the UVM study reads. “This is 1½ — 2 times greater than other national and state estimates for the average excess cost per special education student.”
The agency was advised by the study to transition to a block grant to fund the growing need, as it would allow for investments in two tiers of special education support, and improve the system’s cost effectiveness, support core instruction, provide for additional instruction where needed, and also provide for specialized instruction.
Each supervisory union and school district will be charged with not only implementing the curriculum, but also implementing a system of specific, needs-based training for their staff, assisted by the agency, according to the State Board of Education.
Essentially, as more students need IEPs and more special educational resources are needed, teachers will receive new training on how to meet that need, and resources will be made available by the AOE depending on each district’s assessed needs.
The agency, meanwhile, will use the Vermont Portrait of a Graduate learning plan to keep tabs on the post-graduate fields that students need to be educated to enter, while developing a single-point rubric and a system-wide literacy plan.
To be able to keep tabs on how each district and supervisory union is doing, the agency is also bringing together stakeholders and educators to make sure all are meeting the standards and experiencing the results set by the board.
In order to acquire a block grant for special education resources, a formula will now be used where the long-term membership of the district, average state appropriation and national averages are considered.
Statewide numbers are multiplied by the long-term membership for each district, which produces a calculation that helps the district figure out how much they will receive from the state.
“No matter how well instruction is differentiated and delivered in the general classroom, some students will need additional time and/or specialized instruction to master grade level content and to receive supplemental or specialized instruction,” the guidelines read. “Additional layers or tiers of support need to be available, varying in duration and intensity based on the needs of individual learners.”
