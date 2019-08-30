BARRE — The Agency of Transportation is investigating allegations against a construction company over work done on two bridges on Route 279 in Bennington, and two bridges done on I-91 in Guilford.
The AOT said Friday there are no immediate safety concerns, but there may be problems with the longevity of the projects in question. The company responsible for the jobs, according to AOT, is J.A. McDonald, Inc.
According to an AOT release, J.A. McDonald Inc. has been informed that it is no longer eligible to work on additional AOT projects or projects that use AOT funding. The state intends to pursue legal action against the company under laws regarding fraudulent activities and false claims.
“Safety is the number-one concern of this agency and has been our top concern in this matter,” said Secretary of Transportation, Joe Flynn, in a statement. “While there is no immediate public safety concern, the agency will aggressively investigate any actions that allegedly violate our contracts, threaten the integrity of our infrastructure, or undermine the public trust.”
The company is currently under contract for projects in downtown Waterbury and on Route 2 in Cabot. Both were awarded prior to the allegations against J.A. McDonald, according to the AOT. They don’t involve the same type of work done on the bridges in Bennington and Guilford. AOT has placed these projects under additional oversight, but feels halting construction would cause significant and costly delays.
The AOT said that once it received complaints from whistleblowers, it investigated the Bennington and Guilford bridges, finding there were no immediate safety concerns. It then hired engineers to investigate the work, who used, “ground-penetrating radar, ultrasonic tests, and conducted visual examinations.”
AOT said the bridges are safe and will remain so, but the construction practices used will affect the bridges’ longevity.
According to the company’s website, J.A. McDonald Inc. is based in Lyndon Center and serves northern New England as well as upstate New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.