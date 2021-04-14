BARRE — The Agency of Transportation (AOT) is seeking applicants for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure grants.
“These projects make it possible for more people to walk and bike safely in Vermont communities,” stated Joe Flynn, transportation secretary, in a prepared statement released by the agency on Wednesday. “Municipalities across Vermont understand that providing good facilities for walking and bicycling are key factors for livability that can stimulate economic development in our downtowns and improve public health. As communities begin recovering from the pandemic, providing safe ways for Vermonters to walk and bike is especially important. Supporting our downtowns is critical to help jumpstart our economy.”
In 2020, $3 million was awarded to projects throughout Vermont, according to the AOT.
The deadline to apply is at 1 p.m. June 4. A webinar on how to file an application will be held April 27. Those interested are encouraged to visit bit.ly/414Apply for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.