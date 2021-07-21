RUTLAND TOWN — A proposed 260-unit apartment complex announced in February won’t be going forward, the Select Board has learned.
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said Tuesday that the town learned a few weeks ago that the John Flatley Co. is no longer looking to build the project that would have gone in behind the John Deere dealership off Middle Road.
“We know housing is needed in the area but that project is not going forward,” she said. “We were told there were too many wetlands on the property they were looking at, so they pulled out.”
She said the Planning Commission was looking over the proposal and thanked the commission for its work.
Bill Sweet, administrative assistant to the Select Board said in an email Wednesday that no letter was sent to the town by the company about the project. He had reached out to it some weeks ago asking about the project’s progress and was told on a return call that it wouldn’t be moving ahead.
It would have been quite a project, as it was outlined by representatives of the company back in February.
The John Flatley Co. is a developer based in Massachusetts.
Doug Richardson, vice president of planning and acquisitions for John Flatley, and Kevin Walker, vice president of engineering and construction for the company, had talked the project over with the Planning Commission and later the Select Board.
Richardson told the board the company would apply for an Act 250 permit in the spring, but that never happened.
According to Richardson, the complex would have consisted of five buildings with 400 parking spaces arranged so that residents wouldn’t have to walk far from their vehicles to their homes. A road separate from the parking areas would have been built, cutting down traffic congestion.
The project would have featured several amenities, according to the developers, including a club house, a pool and a tennis court. The entire site is a 182 acre parcel, with the project occupying 14 acres. The developers talked about the possibility of walking trails in the undeveloped areas, as well as electric vehicle charging stations.
Young professionals and older folks whose children have grown and left home were the project’s target demographics. The units themselves would have been either one or two bedrooms.
According to Richardson, the John Flatley Co. would have retained ownership of the complex and sought to hire about 10 people locally to manage its amenities and to act as caretakers and service people. The construction phase was estimated to employ about 150.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
