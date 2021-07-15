FAIR HAVEN — The Stewart’s Shops on Capitol Hill wants to expand, a project that involves removing the adjacent “Red House” and absorbing another empty lot.
While the Planning Commission has approved the project, the permit hasn’t been granted, as there’s been an appeal filed with the state Environmental Court, according to Zoning Administrator Phil Adams.
Adams said in late April, Stewart’s Shops went before the Planning Commission seeking approval for its expansion.
The expansion would involve tearing down the existing Stewart’s, absorbing a vacant lot to the north, and purchasing a property to the west. The property is the “Red House,” a single-family home.
The new Stewart’s will have three pump stations instead of two, more parking, and entrances on Capitol Hill and Dutton Avenue.
Adams said the Planning Commission requested a site visit, which was held on May 19. The commission approved the plan on June 17, but the notice of appeal will delay the permit being signed.
The appeal to the Environmental Court was filed by Chris Cole and Katherine Cole, who live adjacent to the Red House.
The Coles are represented by attorney Kristin C. Wright, of the Burlington firm, Lynn, Lynn, Blackman & Manitsky, P.C.
Wright said she filed a statement of questions for the Environmental Court to address on Thursday.
One question is, does merging two conforming lots with a nonconforming one violate the town’s zoning bylaws? According to Wright’s filing, this is only allowed when the merger wouldn’t increase the level of nonconformity.
“The new merged lot would include a larger building and more gas pumps and would eliminate the residential buffer between the nonconforming use and conforming adjacent residential properties at 6 Capitol Hill and 5 Dutton Avenue,” she wrote.
It also asks the court to determine if the proposed project has a detrimental effect on the area.
Lorraine Brown, a member of the Fair Haven Historical Society, said Thursday her organization believes the Red House to have some historical significance, despite renovations made to it through the years and the fact that it’s not on a historical registry.
According to the society, the house was built by Stephen Fish in 1786. Brown said Stewart’s offered to let the society have the house itself, but the cost of moving it is beyond the group’s means.
Chuck Marshall, land development/permitting for Stewart’s Shops Corp., stated in an email on Thursday the company isn’t formally commenting on the matter at this stage.
