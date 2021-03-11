MONTPELIER — State scientists are warning people that some moss balls, sold for use in home aquariums, may come with invasive zebra mussels.
According to a release from the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) it learned last week that the moss balls, sold in Vermont and all over the country, might contain dreissena polymorpha, commonly called zebra mussels. Moss balls are sold under the names “Beta Buddy Marimo Balls,” “Mini Marimo Moss Balls,” and “Marimo Moss Ball Plant.”
Zebra mussels reproduce rapidly and can clog filters and cause problems to underwater infrastructure, as well as crowd out native species.
The invasive mussels were first identified in North America in the 1980s in the Great Lakes, having come from Europe. They were found in Lake Champlain in 1993 and have since been found in Lake Bomoseen, Lake Dunmore, and Lake Memphremagog on the Canadian side.
Those who’ve bought moss balls recently for their aquariums are asked to inspect them for zebra mussels. If found, it’s recommended that people remove, freeze or boil the plants and mussels before disposing of them. Dump the tank outside, away from any body of water, and clean the tank with a bleach solution.
According to the ANR, the discovery of zebra mussels in the moss balls had led to a national quarantine on the products. Vermont stores have agreed to stop carrying them, and so far only one contaminated moss ball has been found.
Folks are asked to report contaminated products to Kimberly Jensen, ANR environmental scientist, by calling 802-490-6120, or emailing her at kimberly.jensen@vermont.gov.
