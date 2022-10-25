The Pine Hill Park Mystery happened on a spring Saturday in Rutland, over 90 years ago. Rumors were flying after FBI agents were seen there — tight-lipped after taking a mysterious box from the woods — fueling speculation of gangsters, extortion and illegal narcotics. We were never told why the FBI had come to our town. Some suspected U.F.Os.
“There were about 20 FBI agents who came to Rutland,” Haley Rice said. “Some people thought it was kidnapping, some people thought it had to do with prohibition, but they found a box in Pine Hill Park wrapped in newspaper. And the Rutland Herald (was) told not to report on it. It’s a mystery that I don’t think has ever adequately been solved.”
The largely unknown but true tale was recently discovered by some Rutlanders and it planted a seed for a Halloween event. Now, Come Alive Outside and Partners for Prevention have created a spooky trail walk and planned a community party at Pine Hill Park based on the real-life mystery, called ”Area 802.” It begins with trick-or-treating and spooky stories for kids at 4 p.m., and a scary trail for teens and adults from 6 to 9 p.m.
Loosely based on the story, the trail walk for adults centers around a fictitious search party for Laura Davis, last seen at Pine Hill Park, whose disappearance follows a string of other mysterious disappearances of hikers. The clues point to some scary stuff going on at the park.
“There may or may not be aliens that you see. There is an FBI agent,” said Rice, Come Alive Outside’s program coordinator.
“This historical mystery about the F.B.I was the inspiration behind our spooky trail. What if the F.B.I discovered extraterrestrials in Pine Hill Park? In our search for Laura, we discover that the woods have supernatural beings. We’re having a great time planning it, and Partners for Prevention have been our co-conspirators every step of the way.”
Sarah Cosgrove from Partners for Prevention, who also has an art background, was part of the team creating the spooky things people will see on the trail.
“We have built a UFO that is going to crash somewhere in (the) park,” Cosgrove said. “It’s a pretty good size project we’ve been working on … using a lot of shiny materials and glow in the dark paint. We have made a lot of glow-in-the-dark aliens hiding all over the place. And Arwen (Turner) from Come Alive Outside has a group of people that are going to be building stuff at the (MINT Makerspace) on Tuesday. So it’s a group collaboration.”
Partners for Prevention promotes healthy lifestyles and addresses the risks of cannabis, alcohol, tobacco, vaping and other drug misuse.
“The idea is to get kids out there doing (something) substance-free outside and coming together as a community. Because community is a prevention factor,” Cosgrove said.
“We spent a lot of time figuring out how are we going to do this, how are we going to keep it safe,” Rice said. “It was a lot of logistics in terms of how to have a night-time trail and how to keep people from stumbling and tripping. I think we figured it out.”
During the trick-or-treat trail, kids can listen to a fun spooky story and walk the trail, with candy stations along the way.
“The trail is not terribly long so we’re also going to have an after party,” Rice said. “We’re going to have alien aerobics (and) giveaways (and) music. We’re hoping after the trail people will stay and see some of our partnering organizations and have a good time doing activities that they have to offer.”
The hope is for the event to become annual, said Cosgrove, adding, “We want next year to be more youth driven. They’re going to be the ones leading it, (and) we’re going to be supporting it.”
“It’s going to be a good time,” Rice said. “I don’t know if anything like this has been done in Pine Hill Park before.”
This free event is scheduled for Friday at Pine Hill Park in Rutland. The non-spooky trail for kids and scared adults begins at 4 p.m. The spooky trail and community party begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. A reservation is requested. The trail contains dips, rocks and roots. Though it will be lit, patrons are cautioned that there is a risk of injury on the trail. For reservations and more information visit comealiveoutside.com/events, or email admin@comealiveoutside.com. The rain date is Nov. 4.
