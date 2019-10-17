A powerful wind storm that knocked out power to thousands across New York and New England Wednesday night was still being grappled with on Thursday.
Green Mountain Power Spokesperson Kristin Kelley said Thursday that as of about noon, the utility had restored power to 19,700 customers since the storm began the night before. GMP had about 8,000 customers without power when she spoke to the Herald. According to GMP’s website, as of 3:45 p.m. Thursday 5,811 customers were still affected with most of them being south of Rutland County. According to the utility’s “Outage Center” towns around Wallingford appeared the hardest hit.
Later in the day, GMP said it had restored power to 25,000 customers and had about 4,800 more to go. Most people should see their power back by Friday afternoon, however those in isolated or hard hit areas may not see it back until the weekend.
Clarendon Town Clerk Gloria Menard said the power went out at Town Office at about 11 a.m. and had been off an hour by the time she spoke to the Herald. She said people still came in to pay their taxes and the outage didn’t affect the process.
Power was also out at the Wallingford Town Office, according to the town’s Facebook page.
Tim Kennedy, a member of the Clarendon highway crew, said there were several places in town where trees fell and had to be cleared from the road. GMP came in cases where the trees were down across lines. The incidents were fairly widespread and not severe.
The National Weather Service, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, had posted a flood warning for the Rutland area effective until 8 a.m. Friday.
Kennedy said town road crews are keeping an eye on Otter Creek and will close South Creek Road and Alfrecia Road if they flood.
Deputy Chief Bill Lovett, of the Rutland City Fire Department, said as of Thursday afternoon, the city hadn’t experienced many problems related to the storm besides closing a few streets flooded by Tenney Brook. The fire department has been working well with the Department of Public Works and citizens have also been helpful by clearing leaves from the storm drains near their houses. This is a common cause of street flooding, he said, adding that firefighters and DPW workers will be watching the weather.
Pittsford Fire Department posted a notice on its Facebook page shortly after noon saying it expects Otter Creek will flood.
“And as we all know this means Elm St, Gorham Bridge Rd and Depot Hill Rd will be underwater,” reads the post. “Please obey all road closed signs once they are in place as they are there for your safety as well as ours.”
All told, about 600,000 people lost power across the Northeast, Kelly said. GMP had all of its crews out and called up 30 more to assist them. She said line workers responded to outages immediately. In the Springfield and Westminster area, several workers were up in bucket trucks and had to come down when trees started falling around them.
“The Nor’Easter brought dangerous conditions with heavy rain and gusty winds,” said Mike Burke, chief field operations executive for GMP, in a statement. “In some areas, crews have had to pull back from making repairs because trees were toppling around them, and it just wasn’t safe to keep working. Crews are working in every county we serve to get the lights back on, and they will make progress today, but we do expect more outages and urge customers to also be safe.”
GMP released two statements Thursday.
“We are so pleased to have restored power to so many customers after this storm hit, and our focus is getting the lights back on for everyone. Our crews are working as quickly and safely as they can as they are encountering lots of trees down, lots of damage — dozens of broken poles,” said Burke, in the second announcement. “We will be working around the clock to get all customers back on as quickly and as safely as possible.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
