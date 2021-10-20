MONTPELIER — About $8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds are being put toward a state weatherization program.
Gov. Phil Scott and the Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced Wednesday that $7.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is going into the Weatherization Assistance Program.
“Weatherization continues to be a cornerstone of our efforts to improve the energy efficiency of Vermont homes and cut greenhouse gas emissions,” stated Scott in a release. “The Weatherization Assistance Program typically weatherizes between 800 to 1,000 homes each year. This investment will allow more than 550 additional homes to be weatherized, helping create good weatherization jobs, reduce costs for Vermonters and help our planet.”
Scott stated that he’s in favor of the weatherization program, having supported increases in January and again in April following the ARPA funding.
Out of the $7.9 million, $1.6 million will be used for multi-family housing. A household is considered eligible for the program if its gross income is under 80% of the median income for the area. A family of four making $67,000 would likely be eligible.
“Weatherization saves the Vermonters we serve about 35%, on average, on their home energy use,” stated Sarah Phillips, director of the DCF Office of Economic Opportunity. “That helps lower their energy bills, keeping money in their pockets for other necessities like food, clothing and medications.”
More information on the program can be found at dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/weatherization online.
