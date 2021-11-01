BRANDON — None of the $1.1 million the town will receive in federal funds to address coronavirus recovery can be used for a solar project, at least not the way it’s been envisioned, town officials say.
“I’m throwing in the towel on hoping we can get solar through (American Rescue Plan Act), because I think the writing on the wall is pretty clear that there’s just no way we can get solar paid for with ARPA money,” said Selectman Tim Guiles, at an Oct. 25 meeting. “But what happened in the process of me looking into using ARPA money for solar was the realization that it’s just a spectacularly good idea to do solar for our municipal needs, as the state has shown us with the Green Lantern project which was brought to fruition and is serving the town wonderfully.”
Through ARPA, towns nationwide will get a sum of money, based on their population, that can be used for coronavirus-related expenses and infrastructure improvements related to broadband, water and wastewater. For the past several months, towns have been discussing how to allocate the funds as spending criteria becomes clearer.
Guiles is a frequent proponent of energy-efficiency projects, initiatives and conversations.
“I would like to suggest we get together some kind of working group to look into the possibility of bonding a solar project that could serve the municipal needs, in other words we would be a captive customer of the energy,” Guiles said.
He said he did some research into a municipal solar project in Bristol. He said he thinks it makes sense for Brandon to work toward a solar project that would pay for itself and save the town money in the long-run while meeting both local and state energy goals.
“So is there any appetite for forming a working committee of two of us, maybe, to look into the possibility of bonding for solar?” he asked.
No one volunteered to sit on such a committee. However, Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins and Selectman Tracy Wyman agreed it’s something worth looking into. The board gave Guiles its blessing to keep digging up information that could be worked with at some point.
In past ARPA discussions, selectmen and town officials have expressed wanting to use the money to shore up existing water infrastructure. To that end, Town Manager Dave Atherton looked into the costs of a handful of projects.
Among them, combining the Brandon Fire District #2 system with that of Brandon Fire District #1. Atherton said the fire districts have done the engineering work, and it’s estimated the work would cost about $70,160.
Another project is fixing up the pump station on Newton Road. A scoping study will cost $10,700, Atherton reported. He said the project itself might cost closer to $500,000. All of that would qualify for ARPA funding, he said, and that the work will have to be done regardless of how it’s funded.
The other potential project for ARPA funds is water lines under Union Street, but Atherton said he didn’t have an update for the meeting.
The board did not make any decisions on spending for the projects.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
