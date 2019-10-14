It’s been one year since she moved from Brooklyn, New York, to Rutland, and in early September, muralist and activist Lopi LaRue told Vermont Farmer’s Food Center president Greg Cox that she wanted to give a gift to the Center. That gift is being remade after a recent attempt by vandals to diminish it.
A blank, blue section of the front of the old building next to the Vermont Farmer’s Food Center was transformed by LaRue into a giant portrait of 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
“I just want the world to be better and not worse,” LaRue said tearfully. “And I feel like it’s getting worse. People like her are going to have to deal with the stuff that we did. I’m inspired by her, her bravery, and her spirit.”
The mural includes the words “Skolstrejk for Kilmatet” (school strike for the climate), the words on the sign that Thunberg held outside of the Swedish Parliament building in 2018, inspiring other students and movements around the world.
“Having been a child of the ‘60s when we tried to rise up and be loud and change,” Cox said, “Greta, she’s one of my heroes. Hopefully this generation and Greta can be that champion that does create meaningful change. I thought we could do it, but we didn’t quite make it. A lot more change is needed, and fast.”
The original mural of Thunberg took half a week to complete, LaRue said, and she completed it in time for the Center’s annual fundraiser in September.
“I love how she is so unflappable,” LaRue said of her inspiration to paint Thunberg. “I feel protective of her, like she’s my little sister in a way.”
But her work was immediately targeted: LaRue said she left Rutland briefly afterwards and traveled to Colorado for another commissioned project, but received distressing news the day before she was slated to return.
The eyes of her mural had been blackened out with paint and a black mustache had been painted under Thunberg’s nose.
“I was kind of upset, but I think other people were more upset than me,” LaRue said. “Being a street artist, you’re always putting your work at risk. You have to have a certain distance from it, and sort of let go once you’ve finished it. It is vulnerable.”
“I was incredibly sad that her work was defaced so quickly,” said Brian Sylvester, local wellness practitioner and Production Manager of Sugar Bob’s Finest Kind and Vermont Maple Sriracha, and a fellow artist himself. “I cried. I was so angry. ... (LaRue’s) work is relevant and powerful. It helps foster important conversations.”
The night she returned last Tuesday, LaRue said she immediately buffed out her original mural and began painting a new one from scratch, this time with a slight smile on Thunberg’s lips.
“This gives me an opportunity to practice painting and be better at painting,” LaRue said. “It’s the nature of street art that you’re sometimes going to face that.”
To try and protect LaRue’s newest Greta, LaRue and Cox teamed up to find some protective coating online that may help prevent vandalism in the future, or at least make it removable, spending $150 on the treatment.
“I don’t know why people would want to vandalize her,” LaRue said. “People don’t try to vandalize the giraffe (mural) downtown. They don’t draw a mustache on the whale.”
Cox said he was astounded by the level of disrespect expressed by the vandals, especially on a piece of artwork that he described as expressing great thought and talent.
“This town needs to wake up,” Sylvester said. “I think (LaRue’s) work goes far beyond the sunny murals that are in town now.”
