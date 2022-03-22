After being found guilty by a jury in November on two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, the former head of the Killington Arts Guild was sentenced last week to serve 10 days in jail.
Michael D. Young, 75, of Killington, was first arraigned on charges in Rutland criminal court in March 2017.
However, the case went though an unusual and lengthy process.
In January 2019, Young, through his then-attorney, Robb Spensley, reached a plea agreement with the state that would have resolved the case without a trial, and likely would have left Young without a criminal record.
In 2019, the plea agreement called for Young's sentencing to be deferred for four years. If that time had passed and Young had no further legal issues, the charge would have been expunged from his record.
Only one charge would have needed to be removed because Young pleaded guilty to one count and the other was expected to be dismissed when Young was sentenced.
Judge Thomas Zonay rejected the plea agreement, and Young was allowed to retract his guilty plea because the proposed sentence was rejected.
Deputy State's Attorney Travis Weaver took the case to trial in March 2020, but it ended in a hung jury.
In November, a jury found Young guilty of both felony charges.
Young was sentenced on Thursday to serve one to four years in jail on both charges, but all of the time was suspended except for 10 days in prison, which began on Thursday. The sentences will be served at the same time so the overall sentence remains 10 days in prison.
The conditions of the probation include a prohibition against owning guns because of the felony convictions.
Young must complete sex offender treatment and, at the direction of his probation officer, tell people in his life about his sex offender convictions.
Young was convicted on charges that he exposed himself to a woman in 2013 when he was the treasurer for the Klllington Arts Guild.
Before it shut down, the guild had a gallery on Route 4. Founded in 1998 by a “variety of artists, aspiring artists and art lovers (and) supporters to enhance and broaden their direction by being involved with the creative exchange of ideas and possibilities,” the guild's gallery featured the works of more than 20 artists, presenting in mediums including photography, paper cuts, acrylic, mixed water media, sculpture, found art sculpture, painted window panes and oil painting on barn board by artists from Killington and beyond. The only requirement was a dedication to art and an interest in the arts community in Vermont, according to a 2008 story in the Rutland Herald.
One of the guild's volunteers told troopers with the Vermont State Police that Young exposed himself to her in 2013, when they were working on an art show opening, and two other times when she went to his home to get checks from him that he was providing as the guild's treasurer.
An affidavit in the case said the woman told police she assumed the first time he exposed himself to her that he accidentally left his pants open after using the bathroom but she said when she told him he was exposing his genitals, he said, “I hope that was not a problem.”
The woman told police that after she finished teaching an art class at Sherburne Memorial Library in 2015, Young entered the room, exposed himself behind her and began touching her inappropriately. While she said she initially froze, she then slammed her chair into him and told him to leave.
During what had been expected to be Young's sentencing hearing in April 2019, Judge Thomas Zonay said a pre-sentence investigation conducted by the Vermont Department of Corrections indicated those incidents were not isolated events, but a “lifelong problem.”
Zonay rejected the plea agreement during that hearing because Young owned and operated an inn in Killington where he also lived. Zonay said he was concerned that Young might expose guests to that same behavior and the guests would have little warning.
The plea agreement would have included placing Young on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry but Zonay expressed doubts that visitors coming to Vermont to visit Killington would think to check the registry before choosing a place to stay.
Young represented himself at the trial in November.
As part of the conviction, Young will be required to register on the Vermont Sex Offender registry for 10 years.
