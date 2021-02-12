A former Rutland City mayor whose son was shot and killed by police in October 2019, spoke publicly about the incident for the first time on Feb. 3, while testifying before a Senate committee about a bill designed to bolster mental health support for emergency first responders.
Christopher C. Louras, father of Christopher G. Louras, who was 33 when he died, testified before the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare in favor of S.42, a bill that would create the “Emergency Service Provider Wellness Commission,” a body that would study and identify ways to improve mental health services for police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, dispatchers and others who are among the first to arrive at emergency scenes.
He told the committee members he was speaking to them as a former mayor, and as a former chairman of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns public safety and policy committee, where he learned much about the mental trauma first responders deal with.
“And for the purposes of this testimony … and what I’d qualify as most importantly, I am Christopher Louras’ pop. So at this point I’m going to tell you all a story,” he said.
According to Louras, his son spent eight years struggling with opioid addiction and underlying mental health issues.
“Ultimately, after eight years, Christopher simply couldn’t do it anymore. Basically, I’d quality it as his brain broke in October of 2019, and for unknown reasons, and on his cousin Nick’s birthday, Christopher killed Nick. It was a homicide,” said Louras, referring to the death of Nicholas Louras.
He said the two were good friends since childhood and spent much of their time together.
“Following Nick’s death, Chris immediately drove to the Rutland Police Department and shot the building up, shooting up the front door with an assault rifle, and he drove away very slowly and apparently, according to folks at the PD, he was awaiting the chase,” said Louras.
Police found Louras in his vehicle an hour and a half later and gave chase.
“Christopher got out of his vehicle, he opened fire on officers, and, of course, they absolutely positively returned fire, they needed to, and Christopher died in that officer-involved shooting,” said Louras. “Again, for reasons we don’t understand, as like the killing of his cousin, Nick.”
He tried to convince his son to seek help, to no avail.
“I came up with a mantra, and that mantra was, ‘I love you, I’m worried about you, I want you to be healthy and happy, are you ready to get help?’” Louras said.
His son’s responses ranged from outright denial of the problem to his father that he insisted he was fine. “And one day he said, ‘No, Dad, but don’t give up on me.’”
“I want to believe that I didn’t give up on him,” added Louras, saying he still deals with feelings of guilt and self-doubt, wondering if he’d done enough or done the right things. He said he’s been fortunate to have some of the best mental health care available in Vermont.
“So please let me be clear, in my professional and personal experience, our first responders and dispatchers not only deserve or need but they must be entitled to the best treatment available for the incidents they encounter day in and day out and not just for these one-time tragedies,” he said, adding that there are numerous studies on this subject showing that first responders with untreated trauma not only suffer themselves, but risk causing harm to others.
He implored the Legislators to not only establish the wellness commission, but to follow through on what it ultimately recommends, and to not let dispatchers be forgotten.
The bill left the Senate on Friday after being reported by Sen. Joshua Terenzini, R-Rutland, who was on the Rutland Town Select Board at the time of the shooting that killed Christopher G. Louras. One of the officers involved was a Rutland Town police officer.
“It was made evident early on in this committee’s study of this subject that our state has many gaps in the mental health and care of our first responders who have experienced trauma,” said Terenzini. The committee took testimony from many people, he said, and told the Senate about Louras’ remarks.
“This testimony left the committee with a strong understanding that there are gaps in the mental health and services available to first responders,” he said.
Terenzini said Friday that the bill is heading to the state House of Representatives.
The bill was sponsored by Sens. Brian Campion and Dick Sears, Democrats from Bennington County. Terenzini said they had introduced a version of it in the last biennium, but had to refile it, as the COVID-19 pandemic led the original to fall by the wayside in the House.
Sears thanked the Committee on Health and Welfare for its work, adding that he believes the extra time taken had led to a better bill.
“I think it’s one of the more important bills I’ve ever introduced,” he said. “It recognizes what those folks that we rely on for emergency services go through and the trauma that they often go through.”
He said he hopes the bill will be passed by the House and signed into law by the governor.
