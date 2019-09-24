An attorney representing a local woman, accused of stabbing a 3-year-old’s wrists with a knife in Rutland in April, said Monday he had not yet asked for a hearing to determine if his client should be released from jail because she was just coming off of four months of hospitalization.
Kristie Buzzeo, 36, of Rutland, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in August on one felony count each of attempted murder and aggravated first-degree domestic assault and one misdemeanor count each of child cruelty and domestic assault.
Two days after Buzzeo pleaded not guilty to all the charges, attorney Dan Sedon, from the Vermont Defender General’s office’s serious felony unit was assigned to represent her.
On Monday, Sedon explained why he had asked for a delay in the hearing that would have determined whether Buzzeo would be given a chance to be released from custody pending the resolution of the case.
“Miss Buzzeo was coming out of four months’ hospitalization. She really didn’t understand anything about her status. We’re going to be requesting a weight of evidence hearing shortly, now that we feel we have a better handle on the past,” Sedon said.
Buzzeo was arraigned after police responded to an incident at a Williams Street apartment in April.
Buzzeo, who is related to the child, barricaded herself in a bathroom with him for about 24 hours. When police attempted to intervene, she said she believed she was being pursued by a man with a gun and told police the man was in the bathroom with her and the child.
When police forced their way into the bathroom, they found there was no one inside but Buzzeo, who had a knife, and the child.
A staff member from Rutland Mental Health told police at the scene that Buzzeo seemed to be having hallucinations.
A police affidavit said when police entered the bathroom, Buzzeo asked them to shoot her.
“I couldn’t hurt him and make him suffer. Oh, my God, that was all for nothing. They are going to get him anyway. Please don’t save him and let me die too,” Buzzeo said.
Police said they also learned that while Buzzeo was being treated in Brattleboro, she said she was determined to keep the boy’s father away from him and threatened to kill the child rather than let the father have contact with him.
Both Buzzeo and the child were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries after being taken from the Williams Street apartment. A nurse there reported the boy had severe, deep lacerations to both of his wrists that had been caused by a large kitchen knife.
Sedon said that he believed his office had assembled Buzzeo’s “voluminous medical record” but he was waiting for the state to check to make sure all records had been turned over to Sedon.
Sedon asked the case be scheduled to return to court in early December. However, he said he will “not wait” until then to request a weight of evidence hearing.
“We’re still getting medical records, we don’t have an expert yet. I just need a little more time to estimate that date (for the weight of evidence hearing,)” Sedon said.
Sedon told Judge Theresa DiMauro he had discussed the delay with Buzzeo.
The case is expected to be back in court on Dec. 2.
If Buzzeo is convicted of attempted murder, she would face a presumptive minimum of 20 years in jail and a maximum sentence of life in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.