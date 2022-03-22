MONTPELIER — A state audit of a pandemic relief program has found that a number of Vermont health care providers were overpaid.
State Auditor Doug Hoffer released a report on the audit Monday, in which he says the Health Care Stabilization Grant Program, administered by the Agency of Human Services, made 323 grant awards totaling $143.6 million to Vermont health care providers. The audit looked over $92.7 million of those awards and found that 8% of that, or about $7 million, should not have been awarded. Over half of the awards that were audited were either too high, or should not have been given in the first place, per state and federal rules.
The audit report can be found at bit.ly/0322HCPG online.
“The first year of the pandemic greatly disrupted Vermont’s health care system, and the Agency of Human Services acted quickly to deploy federal COVID money to allow health facilities to pay their bills,” stated Hoffer in a release. “By moving so quickly, though, the application review process was not comprehensive. As a result, millions were distributed to entities who had not demonstrated they needed it, or to some whose use of the funds was contrary to state and federal rules. Every dollar that was improperly awarded was not available for other urgent needs like meals programs or housing assistance.”
According to Hoffer, the stabilization program was meant to cover losses health care providers incurred from the pandemic and to cover added expenses needed to deal with it. The grants were supposed to be reduced based on how much other federal pandemic relief funds the applicant received.
The audit lists a number of reasons over payments occurred. In some cases, the information on the application didn’t line up with the information found in supporting documents. In others, other pandemic relief funds the applicant received weren’t accounted for. The Agency of Human Services review process didn't always catch this, nor did the agency always follow up on issues.
Hoffer believes it’s critical for the Agency of Human Services to review the awards it made through the program and identify any further improper payments. He noted that when shown a draft copy of the audit, the agency said it has improved its validation methods. Still, Hoffer is concerned that the federal government may have an issue with all of this.
“Because so many health care providers performed so admirably during the pandemic and health care workers endured such stress, it can be tempting to shrug off findings that Health Care Stabilization grants were too large or shouldn’t have been made under state and federal requirements,” he stated. “But if the federal government identifies over payments or improper use of COVID funds, the taxpayers of Vermont will be the ones who shoulder the burden of paying the money back.”
He said a previous audit of another pandemic relief program, the Economic Recovery Grants, turned up similar problems. Hoffer said none of this is meant to be a criticism of the intent behind the relief programs, “... it’s about ensuring the money was used the way it was supposed to be.”
According to the report, the Health Care Stabilization Grant Program was created by Vermont in July 2020 using some of the $1.25 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds the state received from the federal government.
The Agency of Human Services required grant applicants to submit financial documents, but according to the report, it used a risk-based assessment technique to review them, leading to over payments. The method used didn’t adjust an applicant’s risk based on the amount of the award, meaning some payments that were over $100,000 weren’t reviewed or verified. The agency did it this way, according to the report, because it lacked the resources to review all of the applications in the time frame the awards were made.
The audit reviewed 39 awards that went to 30 providers. Of those, 17 were too high or should not have been awarded at all.
While the agency is reviewing these awards, the report claims the process is limited to checking whether or not an application was complete, whether supporting documents were included, and if the application lines up with said documents.
The report claims that the process “does not include verifying that providers accurately reported the other COVID-19 financial assistance they had received.”
The inspector general of the U.S. Department of the Treasury has the authority to recoup coronavirus relief funds from states that didn’t spend them in accordance with the rules. That, coupled with a Vermont law — Act 136, passed in 2020 — that says providers who spent relief money in good faith under the state’s authority or guidance aren’t directly liable could lead to problems.
“Thus, in such circumstances, the State could be required to repay the Federal government for HCS over payments without the ability to recoup over payments from awardees,” reads the report.
The state’s actual risk here is uncertain, the report notes, though as of Feb. 17 the Agency of Human Services hadn’t created a system for addressing over payments. The report claims that the agency says its actions will depend on the “nature and degree of over payments found during the post-award data validation review process.”
