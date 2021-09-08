MONTPELIER — The state auditor has made it easier for people to find their local hospital’s price comparison tools, but many describe the tools themselves as “better than nothing.”
State Auditor Doug Hoffer said Wednesday people can visit his office website at bit.ly/0908Prices to find links to the 14 hospitals in Vermont that have the price-comparison tool. Each tool is supposed to allow people to compare prices between hospitals on certain “shoppable” procedures. It also includes a link to the tool for Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Hoffer said hospitals in Vermont have been required to have these on their websites since 2019, and he’s disappointed that no other state entity seems to be putting much effort into promoting the feature or working to see it expanded.
He said Vermont began discussing the cost comparison tools a few years ago, and it gained traction in the Legislature, however it only applied to insurance carriers. Then, Congress required all hospitals in the country to have a feature on their website to allow price comparisons for certain procedures.
“I still find this issue important and of great interest to consumers,” he said. “As you can imagine, there’s no consistency with the way the information is presented.”
Hoffer said he doesn’t have information about how often the pricing tools are being used or if they’re all that helpful to people.
“A lot of people don’t really care, they just go where their doctor tells them to go, and that’s been the case for most of our lives,” he said, adding that for many in Vermont with insurance it doesn’t affect their out of pocket costs.
That’s not the case for those with high-deductible plans looking at procedures in the $5,000 to $10,000 range, or those without insurance, or those covered by employers with in-house insurance, he said.
“Imagine you need a joint replacement, and you live equidistant between two Vermont hospitals, each of which performs knee replacements with no significant difference in the quality of their performance,” Hoffer stated in a release. “In fact, procedures performed at the two hospitals are identical in all ways but one — the price. One facility typically charges $26,000 for a joint replacement, and the other charges $36,000. Which facility will you choose?”
The tools themselves don’t affect costs, and in fact show there’s a great deal of disparity between prices depending on where one gets the treatment. Hoffer said the reasons for this are complex and the subject of much research.
Gerianne Smart, of Rutland Regional Medical Center, said the online tool there went up in December 2018, a month before the federal deadline. It sees about 500 visits per month on average, with people using it for between six and 12 minutes. She said the hospital hasn’t received any feedback from the community about the tool’s usefulness. She said people with serious questions about the cost of their medical care typically go through RRMC’s financial aid services.
Central Vermont Medical Center and the University of Vermont Health Network are committed to providing meaningful information that patients can use to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families.
Elliott Bent, director of communications and engagement at CVMC, said in an email that the pricing tool on the hospital’s website won’t give patients all the information they need to make a proper decision.
“We encourage patients to reach out to our team as they compare pricing for a more accurate picture,” he stated. “We also believe that cost should not prevent patients from getting the care they need. If patients cannot pay for medical services, there are many options, including discounted and free care, through our Financial Assistance Programs”
Visit cvmc.org/assistance to find more information about those programs.
Kevin Mullin, Green Mountain Care Board chair, said he and others were happy when the transparency tool rule came into play under the Trump administration and are pleased the Biden Administration hasn’t rescinded it. He said something similar will be required of insurers themselves next year. That said, the tools themselves could use some work.
“We were hopeful it would be something that could be easily used, unfortunately it’s not easily used, and then you have a bunch of hospitals in Vermont that hired the same consultant to do it for them, and it’s not great, usable information,” he said Wednesday. “Some of the hospitals include professional charges, others don’t. So you don’t know if the doctor’s charges are included in that or not.”
It would be nice if the federal government required some consistency in what the pricing tools show, he said. GMCB is limited in what it can require because of state statutes that consider some of the information proprietary.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.