The state auditor says hospitals merging with or buying out smaller health care providers is helping to drive up the cost of health care.
State Auditor Doug Hoffer said in 2011, 53% of Vermont’s doctors worked for hospitals. According to figures from the Green Mountain Care Board, today 83% of doctors work for a hospital.
“I can understand why physicians might no longer want to be self-employed or in partnerships because there’s a lot of risk and insurance is crazy,” Hoffer said. “When you can be part of a hospital group, they take care of all the administration and overhead and you as a physician no longer have the risk you used to have.”
Visit bit.ly/0819Report to view the report “The Growing Cost of Health Care in Vermont: It’s Time to Reel It In” on the Office of the Vermont state auditor’s website.
According to the report, health care spending in Vermont was 167% higher in 2018 than in 2000, a much higher increase than that associated with other basic needs like fuel oil and electricity.
The report says health care market consolidation can lead to less spending, but at a certain point, an entity controls enough of the market to where it can set price rates.
“That’s the nature of business in some cases, and that’s why in America we have antitrust laws to protect consumers from what just seems to happen when entities get bigger and control larger portions of the market,” said Hoffer. “They have the power to set prices and, what a surprise, they raise prices.”
Hoffer said the Green Mountain Care Board has authority over mergers and acquisitions, but according to his research, doesn’t appear to be using it much or asking the Legislature to take more authority in that area.
“I would have liked to have seen more rigor and peer review,” said Susan Barrett, executive director of the Green Mountain Care Board. “We all agree that health care is too expensive, but there’s a lot of reasons for that. We’re a very rural state, our demographics tilt very old. We usually vie for the oldest or second oldest demographics in the nation.”
She said health care in Vermont is highly regulated compared to other states, and Vermont routinely ranks high in surveys and reports gauging how healthy its citizens are. She said the board has kept hospital rates low, to the point where some are now saying they’re too low.
Hoffer said it’s true that the board has kept rates from climbing as high as they might, but even limiting spending growth to 3.5%, as the board has sought to do, the problem remains that health care is getting more expensive while people’s incomes aren’t rising with that spending.
According to the report, the GMCB isn’t looking at ancillary hospital revenue streams like specialty drugs, food and parking, among other things. This type of revenue grew by 83% between fiscal year 2014 and fiscal year 2019, accounting for 8% of hospital operating revenue in fiscal year 2019.
“Although a $52 million increase in these ancillary sources from FY18 to FY19 caught the attention of the GMCB, there is no indication at this time that the board will modify its budget guidance or reporting requirements to limit the impact of other operating revenue on health care spending,” states the report.
