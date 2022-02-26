An event that had been scheduled for Tuesday at Roots – the Restaurant in honor of Rutland resident Stefanie Schaffer’s new book has been postponed because of delays in shipping copies of the book. The event will still be at Roots, but on March 29 from 4 to 7 p.m.
The book, “Without Any Warning – Casualties of a Caribbean Vacation,” describes Schaffer’s experience in the Bahamas in 2018 when there was an explosion on a tourist boat which injured Schaffer and her mother.
Schaffer suffered spinal cord injuries and brain trauma. Her legs were amputated because of the damage from the explosion.
The book tells her story of injury and recovery and how she developed a positive attitude about her life and future.
— Staff Report
