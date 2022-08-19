A big voice in the worlds of literature and faith, who called Vermont home for decades, has died.
Fred Buechner, author of 38 books, his first being “A Long Day’s Dying” published in 1950, died on Aug. 15 at age 96. He went peacefully in his sleep, according to his son-in-law and literary executor, David Altshuler.
Altshuler met his future father-in-law in 1988, but it would be a while before he understood who the man was.
“He was this thoughtful guy who put his pants on one leg at a time and played tennis,” said Altshuler. “Only over time when I began to read his stuff did I begin to come to understand the other side of him and the depth of what was going on.”
Buechner’s books — everything from novels to memoirs — were translated into 27 languages and received high praise from the likes of Annie Dillard, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek.”
Dillard once wrote that Buechner’s work “does what the finest, most appealing literature does: it displays and illuminates the seemingly unrelated mysteries of human character and ultimate ideas.”
Buechner’s book, “Lion Country,” was a finalist for the 1972 National Book Award; while “Godric of Finchale” was a finalist for the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for fiction.
His other accolades include: nine honorary degrees from schools such as Yale and Cornell; and he also won the O. Henry Award. His social media presence also was formidable, with 2 million followers on Facebook; and about 300,000 on Twitter.
Buechner also was a minister, delivering sermons at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and other churches across the world.
A piece about his life and work appeared in the New York Times on Thursday. Opinion columnist, David Brooks, wrote, “(Buechner’s) books are understated, not narcissistic. By and large, they don’t make arguments. Buechner’s books tell stories, let you experience another person’s experience, let you get involved with the deep parts of one person’s life to see where it rhymes with and differs from your own.”
Buechner’s openness about his personal life, doubts and heartache were key featured of his writing and other works, said Altshuler.
“His own faith and his own doubt, by sharing those so candidly and so openly, people, they became free and comfortable and open to their own concerns,” he said. “They thought they were finding him but they found themselves in him and through him. It was a pretty cool experience to see it happen.”
Buechner was 10 years old when his father died by suicide, and later in life he nearly lost a daughter to anorexia.
“My story is important not because it is mine, God knows, but because if I tell it anything like right, the chances are you will recognize that in many ways it is also yours,” Buechner wrote in one of his memoirs, “Telling Secrets.”
According to Altshuler, his father-in-law enjoyed living in Rupert both for its natural beauty and isolation, and for its proximity to other communities like Manchester and Dorset. He enjoyed spending time in the library he’d set up at home, often calling it his “Magic Kingdom.”
While he’d slowed down in his later years, Buechner remained an active part of his family’s life right up until his death. He especially enjoyed seeing one of his grandsons graduate from Princeton, as he had done some 75 years before, his family said.
