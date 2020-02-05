A Brandon man was arraigned on two criminal charges on Tuesday after police found about 220 animals, including cats, dogs, goats, pigs, fowl and a horse at his home on Friday.
William H. Hegarty, 54, of Brandon, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals by depriving them of food, water and adequate shelter.
The two criminal charges are based specifically on the condition of a Welsh pony, who veterinarians said was lame because of the conditions of her hooves, and a calico cat found in a hole in a wall.
Attorney Peter F. Langrock, who represents Hegarty, said his client had given up his rights to all the animals and was allowing rescue groups to take them all away.
Hegarty was released without bail but ordered not to possess any animals or be any animal’s caretaker. An exception was allowed for Hegarty to have animals during the time it takes for the rescue organizations to safely remove them from the property at 671 Kimball Road.
The charges were based on an affidavit written by Brandon Police Chief Christopher Brickell, who said he was granted a search warrant for the Kimball Road property on Jan. 29. The affidavit does not say why Brickell was granted the warrant but later mentions an unnamed “complainant” who provided police with a photograph.
Brickell said the photograph showed three baby goats “who had huddled together in a stall in November of 2018 due to cold and lack of feed and eventually died there.”
After two days of searching the property, about 120 animals were seized but about 100 fowl were still on the property as of the time the affidavit was written on Tuesday; the affidavit stated that during the search on Friday, the carcasses of the goats were still in the stall.
Brickell said he executed the search warrant on Friday and entered a two-story home on the property. He said he found an odor of ammonia so overwhelming that he had to wear a paper mask as he entered a bathroom with a tub and found both it and the floor of the room were completely filled with animal waste, several inches deep.
The door of another room had to be forced open. Brickell said it was apparently used to hold cats. Sheetrock on the walls had come off from scratching and the door frame was completely scratched up, as high as about 6 feet, which Brickell said he believed was because the cats were trying to get out.
The room had a large number of litter boxes that Brickell said were overflowing with cat feces. A large container in the room had dry cat food inside but Brickell said there was no water. The room had a hole in the wall where a dead calico cat was found, the affidavit said.
Outside of the house was a pen, about 25 to 30 feet in diameter, with fowl and two large hogs. Brickell said he found one of the hogs was dead. None of the bowls in the pen had food or water.
There were dogs inside another pen. Brickell noted there was some shelter with “minimal hay,” but none of the bowls in the pen had food or water. Some had ice with marks which were identified by a staff member with Vermont Fish & Wildlife as places which the dogs had licked to get water.
The temperature on Thursday through Saturday had been below freezing each day with one day having a low temperature of 3 degrees. Brickell found three water sources, a trough, a stream about an inch wide and an area near a culvert that collected spring runoff. While the fowl seemed to be able to reach the water, it would have been out of reach for the dogs in the pen, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Brickell spoke with Hegarty before the search, and stated he saw several horses, including the Welsh pony, which was extremely dehydrated and had broken hooves. He said Hegarty told him, “my wife has nothing to do with this” and that he lived alone at the Kimball Road home. His wife lived in Hubbardton, he told Brickell.
During the Tuesday arraignment, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Karen Reynolds said she believed there were still cats on the property who would need to be trapped so they could be removed. She said Hegarty had agreed to allow animal rescue workers to be on the property for that purpose.
After the arraignment, Langrock said his client was cooperating with the state completely to resolve the problem. “There’s not an unkind thought these people have against their animals. They just got overwhelmed,” he said.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy thanked the Brandon Police Department and animal rescue organizations who worked to remove the animals from the property over the weekend.
If Hegarty is convicted of the two charges against him, he could be sentenced to up to two years in jail.
